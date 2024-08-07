Upton, Dingell highlight Sept. 5 SH talk

Retired 34-year local U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R) and current Detroit area rep. Debbie Dingell (D) will present “Voices from Across the Aisle: Getting Things Done in a Toxic Political Environment” at the next South Haven Speakers Series event Thursday, Sept. 5.

WOOD-TV 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin will moderate the session, to be held in the South Haven Maritime Museum, after a 6:30 p.m. wine and cheese reception. The two veteran House members will tackle the topic starting at 7 p.m.

Space in the 260 Dyckman space is limited, so 501c3 nonprofit SHSS spokespersons recommend reserving spots early by visiting southhavenspeakersseries.com. Tax-deductible donations can be to P.O. Box 572, South Haven, MI 49090-0986.