Commission vice-chair Kapenga dies from storke

Allegan County Commission vice chair Dean Kapenga, who since 2020 redistricting has represented Saugatuck Township among others on the commission, died early Monday, Aug. 5, at Grand Rapids U-M Health West surrounded by his wife Jan and family. He had suffered a stroke three days earlier.

Commission chair Jim Storey reported news of Kapenga’s passing and canceled board study and business meetings slated for Thursday, Aug. 8.

The retired 30-year Allegan Sheriff’s Department deputy was first elected commissioner in 2007 and had served the county board’s chair at one time.

Kapenga was running unopposed in both Tuesday’s Republican party primary and Nov. 5 general election for what would have been his ninth term.

He also served with the Allegan Community Corrections, Action and Aging agencies. Kapenga was about to embark on a mission trip to Guatemala when stricken, Storey said

The late commissioner a leaves behind his wife, four children and 18 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.