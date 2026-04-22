Urgent Care facility to locate in South Haven

By James Windell

Mayor Annie Brown has been advocating for urgent care in South Haven for more than two years. And when Tom Capps was waging his successful campaign for City Council from Ward 2, he often talked to citizens about the need for urgent care in the area.

Recently, at a South Haven City Council workshop, when priorities for the City were being discussed, council members agreed that a priority was urgent care for South Haven.

Early in April, 2026, Corewell Health submitted an Application for a Site Plan Review to the South Haven Charter Township. The application indicated that Corewell Health recognized the need and plans to build a medical office building and urgent care suite at 71989 CR 388 (Phoenix Street) in South Haven Charter Township.

“One of the biggest concerns in South Haven is the closure of urgent care facilities,” says Mayor Brown. Brown wrote a lengthy letter in 2024 citing her own family’s medical experience and pointing out that Bronson Hospital had once provided urgent care. She wrote that her son received critical urgent care help at Bronson 10 years ago, but “now the urgent care is closed” and residents as well as tourists have to drive to Holland and other cities in order to receive emergency treatment.

Andrea Finnigan, Lead Communications Specialist for Corewell Health, shared in an email on April 16, 2026, that Corewell Health wants to restore urgent care for the community. “We are planning a 15,000-square foot integrated care center facility in South Haven Township to help meet community need for convenient access to urgent and specialty health care closer to home,” she wrote.

The process of getting approvals will take some time to complete, but the filing of an application for site plan review is a first step in that process. According to South Haven Charter Township Supervisor Ross Stein, the application for a site plan review is likely to be on the agenda for the township planning commission for their May, 2026 meeting.

Prior to the application for the site review being submitted, Corewell Health met with City officials. That, to Mayor Brown, indicates that Corewell Heath is serious in their intent. e.

“I’m thrilled that Corewell took the time to meet with our City Manager and is planning to provide our community with the healthcare and services we need,” says Brown.

According to Finnigan, “Pending the finalized land purchase agreement and site plan approvals, we hope to begin construction later this year and open to the community in 2027.”