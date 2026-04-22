City Council votes to increase parking rates and fines

By James Windell

Revenues into South Haven’s Beach Fund, which comes from parking fees, has remained consistent over the last several years.

However, with a new lifeguard program going into effect this month, the Beach Fund needs to increase revenues.

Along with lifeguard program, the Beach Fund supports annual expenses related to beach maintenance, parking enforcement and beach enforcement.

At the Monday, April 20, 2026 regular meeting of the South Haven City Council, the council was asked to consider passing two resolutions and amend the City’s Code of Ordinance in order to increase revenues into the Beach Fund.

The first proposed resolution, Resolution 2026-13, was a resolution to establish new parking fees. The resolution proposed to increase metered parking rates to $3 an hour (instead of the previous $10 a day) and raise weekly permit rates from $30 to $50 for a weekly pass. It is estimated that these rate increases will increase revenues to $800,000. The increased revenues would be used to cover the additional expenses for the lifeguard program, capital improvement projects, as well as additional operation and maintenance costs for the municipal beaches.

The second resolution, Resolution 2026-14, proposed to adopt parking restrictions throughout the City of South Haven. The staff recommended changing paid parking hours from 9am to 8pm.

In addition, the council was asked to consider increasing the minimum parking fine to $45. Also, the fine would go up to $75 if not paid within 7 days; and to $100 if not paid within 60 days. It was also recommended that the city ordinance (Section 82-87 of the Code of Ordinances) be amended to allow for the impounding of vehicles for scofflaw offenders with fines in excess of $1000.

Neither resolution nor the amendment to the Code of Ordinance drew any opposition within the City Council and all were passed unanimously. All changes will take effect in 10 days.