Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges

By John Raffel

Corespondent

Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice.

He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27.

A press release from the Michigan state police Cadillac post said on Sept. 9, at around 2:18 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle parked near a dumpster in an alley behind a business on Bremer Street in Cadillac.

Troopers said two men were seen at the dumpster acting suspicious. Troopers said Vanderhoef was attempting to conceal a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine while he was inside the dumpster.

Troopers said Vanderhoef was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

The other person was a 46-year-old Lake City man and was released from the scene.