Marion to receive $4.3 million grant for water project

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion Village Council president Flora Grundy reports Marion is getting almost $4.3 million in grant money for its water project. This project will include a new water tower, new wells, all new water mains, etc.

During old business at its monthly meeting last week, it was noted the estimated cost of the United States Department of Agriculture water project is $5.7 million.

The $4.297 million is 75 percent of the project. The council reported it will have to take out a loan for the remaining $1.43 million.

Baker & Tulley will do a study and will let the village know what it will have to borrow and how much it will have to raise the water rates.

“We are currently looking to hire a new zoning administrator and also trying to get feedback from the community if they would like us to put in pickle ball courts,” Grundy said.

The council also decided it would look into the land reserve account and it will be tabled for the next meeting.

It was reported the survey of land on South Broadway St. was done for village property. The council passed a motion to look for bids on the property and put in a minimum bid of $1,000. The village will have the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Sealed bids will have a due date of 3:30 p.m on Oct. 3.