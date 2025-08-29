Variety of music in store for 2025 HarmonyFest music festival

Kalamazoo-based rock band Faux Beamage, pictured here, performed at the 2024 HarmonyFest in downtown Three Rivers, and will be hosting an afterparty following this year’s festival. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Music, food and fun will be on the docket this coming weekend, as HarmonyFest will return to downtown Three Rivers Sunday, Aug. 31.

The annual all-day music festival in downtown Three Rivers features musical artists from around the area performing for crowds on a blocked-off Main Street for the entire afternoon and evening. It also features food trucks, games, and other vendors.

Admission to the event is free, with live music going from 1-10 p.m., with the Main Street Commons area open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This year is the 32nd year for the festival, and lead organizer Charlie Wolgamood said this year’s lineup is expected to be another fun one for audiences to enjoy.

“We’ve always got good music out there,” Wolgamood said. “We got a nice variety.”

Headlining this year’s festival will be The Claudettes, a Chicago-based blues, rock and pop group that self-describes their style as “garage cabaret.” They are led by vocalist Rachel Williams, who the band’s website describes as a “glam-rock rebirth of Annie Lennox,” renowned pianist/songwriter Johnny Iguana, who has played on a number of Grammy-winning albums, recorded with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and also composed the score for the FX/Hulu television series “The Bear,” guitarist Zach Verdoorn, and drummer Michael Caskey.

Wolgamood said he saw the group in-person for the first time at Liquid Note in Otsego, and while he had been following them on social media, he said they were “even better than I thought.”

“They’re one of the best bands I’ve seen in a while live. They were very theatrical. Kind of blues, R&B, with a punk spirit and film noir vibe,” Wolgamood said. “Very great stage presence, so I think it’ll transfer over on the stage here. They’re very good, and I think they’ll be entertaining and fun. I think they’ll go over well.”

The Claudettes will be the final coda in what is expected to be a strong lineup for this year’s festival.

Leading off the festival at 1 p.m. is soul singer David Michael. Coming from South Bend, Ind., the 23-year-old sings both originals and covers, and Wolgamood said he has a voice with “very good range.”

“He is a very nice man, very friendly, and sings in a soulful and joyous way,” Wolgamood said. “Looking forward to seeing him.”

Following Michael at 2 p.m. will be the band Tornado Warning. Wolgamood described the Three Rivers-based rock outfit as “art rock with a hint of a cosmic trip.”

“They’ve got a full sound for a two-piece band and perform their own original creations,” Wolgamood said. “I think it’ll be good with the big speakers on stage.”

At 3 p.m., Allison Downey and the Austins take to the HarmonyFest stage. Downey, from Kalamazoo, is an award-winning contemporary folk singer that sings what Wolgamood called “Midwestern urban folk” and borrows from folk traditions, Texas twang, and jazz. She performs with her husband John and son Michael.

“We had her a couple years ago for HarmonyFest, she’s fun,” Wolgamood said. “I liked them a lot. She’s very personable, very nice people, and she’s got a great voice.”

Next on the schedule, going on around 3:40 p.m. will be The Quartet, a group of musicians that come from the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock. Their music is described by Wolgamood as “a groovy melt of R&B, soul, gospel, and rock” and “unrelentingly funky.”

“They’re energetic, talented and fun to watch,” Wolgamood said. “They do some originals, but they also put a unique spin on some classics from the past.”

A bit of gospel music will fill the air following The Quartet at 4:45 p.m., as the New Jerusalem Baptist Church Choir will take to the stage. Wolgamood called the group “one of the best choirs in Three Rivers” that can also “bring a good crowd with them.”

“They do kind of an old-school gospel soul thing, and we haven’t had them for a couple years,” Wolgamood said. “They have good harmonies, they have the bass and drum going, and it’s inspirational.”

The night shifts from music to some dance briefly around 5:30 p.m., as the Trinity Prep Dance Center will perform one or two quick sets during the festival. They performed during Three Rivers’ Juneteenth celebration back in June, and Wolgamood said the Kalamazoo-based youth dance troupe brings it every time they take to the stage.

“We saw them [at Juneteenth], and they were fun. Everyone loved that group,” Wolgamood said. “They’re good, and they were determined.”

Coming back for another year to HarmonyFest around 5:45 p.m. will be the Kalamazoo Pipe Band. Bringing their bagpipes and stories about the songs they play, the sound of the group will be unmistakable bouncing off the walls downtown.

“They do a good job, and they’re a very good crowd pleaser,” Wolgamood said. “The sound gets me up and going and ready to do battle with the world.”

Following them, and prior to The Claudettes’ performance, is a band that was a late addition to the roster, Chirp, which goes on at 6:30 p.m. The Detroit-based progressive rock/jazz fusion band replaces Kitten and the Tonics on the original schedule, and Wolgamood said Chirp will be a solid replacement.

“They take their influence from Snarky Puppy, Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin, James Brown, Yes, Daft Punk, and The Beatles,” Wolgamood said. “They’re a fun band, and I think it’ll go over well.”

Following the festivities, there will be an afterparty featuring the folk-rock band Faux Beamage for about an hour in the East Alley.

“They’re local guys, and we’ve had them play at various things on and off over the last couple of years,” Wolgamood said. “They like to jam, and I view them as a cross between Primus and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Outside of the music, there will be a kids’ zone from 1:30-4:30 p.m. with kids’ games, face painting, magician Kevin Long, and an art table where they can take their own canvases or take part in a community drawing with paint, something borrowed from the recent Art on Main event.

Food vendors available at the festival will include McTasty’s, Sweets With A Twist, Mobile Crave, Weenie Kings, the Three Rivers Lions Club, Dubiel Concessions, and Wiz BBQ.

Overall, Wolgamood said he’s looking forward to this year’s event, the 10th one he’s overseen, and says audiences can expect a good time.

“They can expect a family-friendly event, a lot of energy, and to be entertained,” Wolgamood said. “Nothing sounds better than hearing music bouncing off the buildings.”

