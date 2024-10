It’s not every day a Vice Presidential candidate swings by Saugatuck. But that’s what Republican hopeful JD Vance did Oct. 4, pausing while campaigning in West Michigan to go fishing with his son Vivek, 4. A security police presence spotted near Pine Trail Camp tipped off many locals and rumors flew until Vance confirmed he had taken a charter out of Holland to troll the Kalamazoo River not for votes but the real things. (Photo provided)

