A deputy sustained minor injuries when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle north of Plainwell Sunday, authorities say.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on 10th Street south of 108th Avenue in Gun Plain Township.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy had just conducted a traffic stop and was back in his cruiser finishing up when the cruiser was hit by another vehicle.
The deputy sustained minor injuries and was soon checked out and released, the sheriff’s office said.
The people in the other vehicle declined medical care on scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Michigan State Police is investigating the crash. A spokesperson for MSP said no arrests had been made in connection to the crash and none were anticipated.
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser near Plainwell
A deputy sustained minor injuries when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle north of Plainwell Sunday, authorities say.