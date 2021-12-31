Clare County Review & Marion Press

Victim’s advocate now certified for crisis response

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 97 Views
Clare County Victim’s Advocate Stacy Newman has completed basic training as a crisis response advocate.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A recent Facebook post from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said that the office’s Victim Advocate Stacy Newman has now been certified as a crisis response advocate.
Newman recently completed a three-day training provided by the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) to earn the certification at the basic level. The free training was offered all across the state to victim advocates.
“NOVA has trained and deployed thousands of responders to disasters small and large (natural and man made) primarily in the United States, but also to other parts of the world,” Ambrozaitis’ post said. “This training will allow for Stacy to be called upon to serve on a NOVA Crisis Response Team.”
“A NOVA Crisis Response Team is a group of individuals specifically trained to provide trauma mitigation, education and emotional first aid in the aftermath of a critical incident, either small-scale or mass-casualty,” the post said.
Ambrozaitis said, “Our office, and Stacy specifically, will now be a resource if we experience an event which would require NOVA services. The skills Stacy learned at this training can also be applied to her day-to-day communications with crime victims.”
Stacy said, ““This is the best training that I have attended. This has increased my knowledge and has allowed me to grow as an advocate.”

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Osceola County parks looks to improvements in 2022

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – It’s going to be winter for the next few months but Osceola County parks officials realize it’s not too early to start discussing facilities and improvements for 2022.Commissioner Roger Elkins, of Evart, noted there was a copy of the recreation plan inserted into the commissioner’s agenda packet for next Tuesday’s Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

New number of COVID cases breaks Michigan record

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Pat MaurerCorrespondent 2022 arrives tomorrow, hopefully marking the last of a horrific two years plagued by a pandemic of epic proportions as COVID-19 and its variants raged across the planet.But it isn’t looking good for this week between Christmas and New Year’s weekends.As of Wednesday afternoon, the two-day average of new cases in Michigan Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Erma Maxine (Ott) Kleinhardt

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Erma Maxine (Ott) Kleinhardt, 96, passed away peacefully December 23, 2021 in her home with her loving family by her side.No mother wishes to leave her family, but confidently she taught them many important lessons. She was ready to meet her Lord and Savior, and her final statement was, “I want to go home.” She Read More…

Leave a Reply