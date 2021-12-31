Clare County Review & Marion Press

Evart school administrator tells city council different approach needed

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 98 Views

By John Raffel
Correspondent

EVART – Long-time Evart schools administrator Jason O’Dell attended an Evart city council meeting in early December and said, after looking back on the Oxford school shootings, he believes it’s time to approach kids’ issues in a different manner.
He added it was time to look for the root of the problems and address issues at home in an effort to forestall problems at school. O’Dell also noted the Community Resource Officer position will not be restricted to the school system but will address the entire community.
Mental health services in Evart were needed prior to the pandemic, O’Dell said, but COVID has increased that need. He noted the Planning Commission was tasked with looking at zoning in the industrial park in order to possibly change the focus of the park and make it easier to sell the lots.
He said the city should not sell the lots piece meal until the Commission has had time to review the matter.
The council approved the employment agreement for Pepper Lockhart as city manager.
Lockhart reminded the council that all Evart police officers received a raise recently, and that Chief John Beam Sr. was not included in that process. Research has shown that his salary is low compared to others in the area, the council was told.
The final year (2027) of his proposed contract only covers January through March but Beam said he hopes to retire then. Council members requested that the contract be amended to show a full year in the final year of the contract and Beam can resign at any point with 30 days’ notice. The contract was approved, amending it to reflect the entire year of 2027.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Pat’s Bits & Pieces: 2021 comes to a close, nothing changes…

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Thank God!Believe me that wasn’t profanity. I am very thankful that our second year of living with COVID is now over and a new year, hopefully with new better times begins tomorrow.I think we certainly need it.There were a few good things about our second “COVID” year though. Nearly 80 percent of people across the Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Erma Maxine (Ott) Kleinhardt

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Erma Maxine (Ott) Kleinhardt, 96, passed away peacefully December 23, 2021 in her home with her loving family by her side.No mother wishes to leave her family, but confidently she taught them many important lessons. She was ready to meet her Lord and Savior, and her final statement was, “I want to go home.” She Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor-Gun column is dangerous perspective

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Dear Mike,Your son did not offer a “unique perspective” as you described it on gun violence. He offered the same old worn out talking points that those on the right use time and time again to allow the increased availability in gun ownership. it’s a dangerous perspective. what we need is gun control, not an Read More…

Leave a Reply