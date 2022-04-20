Vision LaFayette is a group of private citizens and business owners which met this past week at Harmon Insurance to further lay out their plan to ask the state of Alabama for a main street designation.

LaFayette has been working on obtaining a Main Street designation from the state for a couple of years, but leaders feel like this is their year. The momentum is taking off and a much larger group of people are now involved.

The group has worked to put together a substantial sized application which will be turned in early May.

The Vision LaFayette committee now must come up with a creative live presentation that they will present on May 25th to the Main Street Election Committee.

Everyone is invited to attend meetings and give their input on how they would like to see LaFayette grow.