By: Katie McElvy

Chambers 8, Fort Dale 2

The Rebels took to the road to take on the Fort Dale Eagles to start off the week. Chambers got on the board first after Ben Caulfied got to first base on an error, Jordan Benbrook followed with a sacrifice bunt, and Braxton Yerta batted in the runner with a single. Fort Dale took the lead 1-2 in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back runs, but the Rebels answered in the top of the sixth when Jordan Whaley, Taylor Birmingham, Benbrook, and Yerta all hit singles scoring four runs. Chambers added another three runs when Whaley was walked and Conway, Caulfield, Benbrook, and Yerta all singled, extending the Rebel lead 8-2.

Corbin Piper got the win on the mound striking out ten batters in six innings while only allowing two hits and two runs. Jordan Whaley struck out three in one inning in relief.

Chambers 4, Lowndes 3

The Chambers Rebels found themselves in a battle when they met up with the Lowndes Rebels last week. Chambers started out hot. After Jeremy Conway reached and Whaley was walked, Birmingham and Caulfield hit back-to-back singles to drive in a run each.

In the top of the second, Lowndes hit a double followed by a single to score a run. Chambers extended their lead in the bottom of the third. Conway doubled and then scored when Birmingham hit a single.

Lowndes tied it up at 3 all in the top of the fifth with two singles and a double. The ballgame came down to the seventh inning. Chambers held Lowndes scoreless in the top of the seventh. Kross Colley was first up to bat for Chambers and was hit by the pitch. Kyle Hand hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Colley to third. Conway then singled on a fly ball sending Colley home to give Chambers the win.