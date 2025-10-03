Volleyball Roundup TR swept by Vicksburg, makes finals at home invite, sweep St. Joe

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ volleyball team had a down-and-up week, losing in a sweep to Vicksburg Thursday, Sept. 25, making it to the finals of their home invite Saturday, and sweeping St. Joseph at home Monday.

Against Vicksburg, the Wildcats lost 17-25, 22-25, 17-25. London Hoffmaster led the team with eight kills to go along with two digs and two blocks; Allie Yost had five kills, five digs and two aces; Danie Glass had five kills and 12 digs; Braylee Burg had three kills, two blocks and four digs; Ashlynn Barnes had three kills and two digs; Miley Southland had 24 assists, 11 digs, two kills and two blocks; Leah Kane had 14 digs; and Peyton Roberts had seven digs.

At the Three Rivers invite Saturday, the Wildcats defeated Battle Creek St. Phillip 25-10, 25-16, Loy Norrix 25-8, 25-11, and split with Eaton Rapids 25-12, 23-25 in pool play. In the Gold Bracket semifinals, the ‘Cats defeated Bronson 25-23, 25-17 before losing in the championship to Hamilton 15-25, 25-19, 8-15.

Glass had 28 kills, 32 digs and two aces to lead the team; Yost had 26 kills, 16 digs and three aces; Southland had 78 assists, 29 digs, 19 kills, six aces and two blocks; Burg had 21 kills and 11 blocks; Abby Pettit had 10 kills, six digs and two blocks; Kane had 37 digs and two aces, Roberts had 24 digs and an ace; Kenna Plotts had 11 aces and eight digs; Kassidy Jeschke had 10 digs; Barnes had five kills and six digs; Addie Moore had nine digs; and Hoffmaster had four digs, four kills and three blocks.

On Monday, the Wildcats swept St. Joseph 25-21, 25-15, 25-20. Burg had six kills to lead the team to go along with two blocks and a dig. Yost had five kills, four digs, two aces and a block; Hoffmaster had five kills and four blocks; Southland had 18 assists, four digs, three kills, five blocks and an ace; Glass had six digs, two kills and two aces; Kane had eight digs and an ace; and Plotts had six digs and two aces.

Mendon semifinalist at D3/D4 Showdown; defeat St. Phil in four

LIVONIA — Mendon was in Livonia for the D3/D4 Showdown held at Schoolcraft College, where the Lady Hornets made it to the Gold Bracket semi-finals.

They went up against Division 3 third-ranked Plymouth Christian, but were eliminated by the scores of 12-25, 12-25.

In pool play, Mendon fell to Grass Lake 19-25, 22-25, then won two straight matches. The Hornets stopped Montrose 25-10, 25-21, then defeated Cass City, 27-25, 25-16. In bracket play, Mendon knocked off the No. 5 team in Division 3, Pewamo Westphalia, by the scores of 25-20, 25-18, before losing to Plymouth Christian in the semis.

Gracie Schultz had 38 kills and 37 digs on the day, while Jadyn Samson came up with 56 digs and 13 assists. Cienna Nightingale contributed 27 kills and 28 digs, followed by Kayrssa Holtz, who had 74 assists and 20 digs. Brooke Gerth added six kills and 14 digs, while Lashell Blair recorded 21 kills.

On Tuesday, the Hornets beat Battle Creek St. Phillip in four sets, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21. Schultz had 20 kills and 23 digs, Gerth had five kills and five digs, Samson had 16 digs and four aces, Nightingale had 12 kills and five digs, Blair had eight kills and four blocks, and Holtz had 39 assists and five aces.

Sturgis drops five-setter to Niles

STURGIS — Sturgis hosted Niles last week in a girls volleyball match, and took the Lady Vikings to a fifth set before losing 15-10.

The Trojans took the second and fourth set to force the deciding game.

Leading the Sturgis effort was Cora Phillips with 18 digs, Angela Cary came up with 15 kills, and Chloe Patrick added 24 assists.

White Pigeon sweeps Marcellus

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon took on Marcellus Tuesday night in a girls volleyball match, and the Lady Chiefs ended up sweeping the Wildcats 25-11, 25-16 and 25-4.

“It was a fun night for our team,” coach Melissa Gales said. “The focus and communication was there, and they never let up.”

At one point in the third game, Kenlee Schrader reeled off 17 straight points, including five aces out of the first 10 points. Schrader ended the night with six kills, 17 assists, six aces, seven digs and a block. Grace Bontrager finished with three kills, one assist, four aces and 10 digs. Mable Post added three kills, one assist, one ace, 11 digs and one blocked shot. Sadie McDaniel had five kills, two assists, five aces, a dig and two blocks, followed by Emily Miller, who had five kills, two assists, an ace, two digs and a block. Addison Smith contributed two assists and 13 digs, while Kadance Smith had seven kills. Jennafaye Zehr had one dig in the win.

Gales also added that “We served tough, we received great, and we did the little things to ensure our team was successful. We’re flowing, mixing up our offense, and fulfilling our roles.”

White Pigeon played Colon and Quincy last week in a tri-match, winning 3-0 against Quincy, but dropping three games to Colon.

Game scores were not made available, but the Lady Chiefs statistics are as follows: Kenlee Schrader had four kills, 32 assists, four aces, 10 digs and three blocks, while Addison Smith had two kills, three assists, two aces and 35 digs. Gracie Bontrager came up with four kills, two assists, one ace, 18 digs and a block, followed by Mable Post with eight kills, two assists, one ace and 25 digs. Teammate Sadie McDaniel recorded 10 kills, two aces, six digs and one block, Kadance Smith booked 10 kills, one dig and three blocks, Emily Miller contributed five kills, two aces, eight digs and two blocked shots, and Jennafaye Zehr came up with two kills and 15 digs.

Constantine sweeps Lawton

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team swept Lawton Tuesday, winning 25-11, 25-21, 25-14.

With the win, the Falcons move to 11-6-2 on the year.

“Tonight, the girls learned how to battle and never give up. In the second set they were down 6-17 and rallied together to score 19 points to Lawton’s four points to take the win,” head coach Tiffany Lewis said. “We were able to get everyone some time on the court tonight and our bench came in and made some big plays right when they were needed.”

Jaedyn Herlein had 10 kills, five aces, two blocks and six digs to lead the team. Jaelyn Buglione had six kills, four aces and five digs; Kate Jones had two blocks and five digs; Anndee Evans had 19 assists; Katy Hall had seven digs; and Raeanne Michalek had six digs.

Burr Oak bumps Bellevue

BELLEVUE — The Burr Oak girls volleyball team picked up a win Tuesday night, defeating host Bellevue 3-1. The Bobcats took the first game 25-15, dropped the second 14-25, then went on to take two straight by the scores of 25-21 and 25-18.

“We had a strong offense tonight,” coach Carly Hernandez said. “The girls were swinging hard, and setter Linda Ultz was spreading the ball around really well.” She also stated that “We had a slow start in our second game, but reset and came back strong. I’m proud of the girls for fighting hard.”

Peyton Roggow had four aces, three assists, nine kills and 14 digs, Ultz had three acess, one kill, 23 assists and eight digs, while Makaila Hines came up with an ace, 12 kills, two assists and 15 digs. Also for the winners, Inez Ultz had five aces, four kills and eight digs, Anita Ultz added six digs, Malayla Ledyard booked five digs and four assists, and Raegan Swain finished with two digs and one kill.