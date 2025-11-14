Waniewski hired as new head coach of GOCC men’s basketball

CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College announced last month the hiring of Sam Waniewski as the GOCC men’s basketball head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Waniewski’s extensive experience and reputation for scouting, recruiting, skill development and academic oversight made him stand out during the search process, which began in late September. He hit the ground running and has helped guide the Vikings to a 3-0 start this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Waniewski to the Glen Oaks family,” Glen Oaks Athletic Director Devin Wilburn said. “His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes and building a competitive program that represents our college and community with pride.

“From the beginning of our search, it was clear that he shared our vision for what Viking basketball can be — a program that competes at a high level, builds great character, and represents our college with pride. Throughout the interview process, Coach Waniewski stood out because of his energy, his attention to detail, and his proven ability to connect with players. He’s someone who will immediately impact our culture and the student-athlete experience here at Glen Oaks.”

Waniewski most recently served as Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Men’s Assistant Coach at Southeast Arkansas College. The University of Southern Miss grad (Master of Science) and Cal State Chico alumnus (Bachelors of Arts/Kinesiology) also worked as Assistant Athletic Director in his two years at Southeast Arkansas College.

Prior to that, Waniewski was the Men’s Assistant Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Dyersburg State Community College (NJCAA Division 1) from 2020-23.

Before that, he served in a variety of capacities at the NCAA Division I level, including Men’s Assistant Coach at University of Louisiana Monroe, Director of Operations for Men’s Basketball at Furman University (2016-18) and Video Coordinator for Men’s Basketball at Colorado State University (2015-17).

Beyond his coaching responsibilities, Waniewski has worked extensively with athletic administration on scholarship budgeting, scheduling, and fundraising initiatives.

“My approach emphasizes not only athletic development but also academic achievement and personal responsibility, which I believe prepares student-athletes for success beyond the game,” Waniewski said. “Glen Oaks’ mission to foster growth-minded student-athletes resonates strongly with my coaching philosophy. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the NJCAA Division II level and to contribute to the college’s tradition of excellence by developing a program that is competitive, disciplined, and community-focused.”

Like this: Like Loading...