BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

The Tri-Community Recycling Committee will present its second annual Household Hazardous Waste Day collection Tuesday, May 24, at the Saugatuck Department of Public Works building, 3338 Blue Star Hwy., from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saugatuck Township plus Douglas and Saugatuck city residents are invited to make reservations to drop off items they might otherwise be unable to dispose of at this event.

Last year’s return of HHW Day after a 13-year local absence saw 270 vehicles drop off and 40 volunteers process 2,711 pounds of materials, with the largest number of specific items being electronic components (e.g. TVs and computer monitors) and oil-based paint. Many batteries were collected too.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club has been awarded a $10,000 grant to support this year’s event, for which it is seeking a member match, and the Saugatuck Township Fire District has chipped in $1,000. The three municipalities have been asked to contribute too.

The TCRC solicited three competitive bids from entities that provide HHW pickup and disposal and chose ERG Environmental Services. If the number of vehicles and amount collected equal last year’s, the committee expects the event will cost $25,000.

Again this year, staff and volunteers will direct and unload items from vehicles. Items that will be accepted include household hazardous

waste including chemicals, cleaners, oils, fuels, solvents, oil-based paint and pesticides from a home, garage, garden, yard and home-based shop.

Also accepted will be batteries of all sizes, fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes, home medical waste (pills, sharps, etc.). Electronics: anything with a cord and items that run on batteries, including computer equipment and accessories, small appliances, holiday string lights, etc.

There will be fees for certain items: $20 for a large car battery, large TV or computer monitor, and small air-conditioning units or dehumidifiers that contain freon. There will be a charge of $6 per gallon of gasoline.

Items not accepted include Styrofoam of any kind (e.g., foam coolers, egg cartons, foam block packaging), latex and acrylic paint, tires, major appliances, microwave ovens, large air conditioners, kitchen items (blenders, toasters, bread makers, etc.), radioactive materials, explosives, ammunition, asphalt, ceiling tiles, roofing shingles, building supplies, trash and/or debris.

Residents must have an appointment to drop-off HHW items. To sign up, visit bit.ly/nohazards .

Registered participants will be required to drive into the DPW site from the Maple Street entrance (behind the DPW garage). If arriving on Blue Star Highway, turn west on North and south on Maple, or turn west on Old Allegan, then north on Maple. Signs and volunteers will direct vehicles to the proper entrance.

For up-to-date information on HHWD and everything recycling and composting, visit the Tri-Community Recycling and Composting page on Facebook and the Recycling tab on your municipality’s webpage.