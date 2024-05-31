‘We will be the ones to change the world for the better’: Three Rivers High School graduates Class of 2024

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Three Rivers High School senior Kyah Smith (left) receives a flower from Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education President Erin Nowak (right) after receiving her diploma during the school’s annual commencement ceremony Thursday, May 23.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Just over 150 students in the Class of 2024 at Three Rivers High School officially walked across the stage and graduated during the school’s annual commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 23.

Held indoors in the high school’s gym, with athletic contest lighting for audience members in the bleachers, the class featured 28 honor graduates and 36 highest honor graduates in the class of 151 students in total.

The ceremony opened with an address by Class President Maddox Hagen, who said the evening would be the “conclusion of our time together and the beginning of our adventure into the real world.” He asked students to appreciate the little things in life moving forward, like sunsets and spending time with friends. No matter the success each of the students have in their lives, Hagen said there is “no right or wrong way to succeed.”

“We must live our lives according to our own unique definitions of success,” Hagen said. “As we move forward in life, the first friends, loves and experiences we have had here in school might not turn out to be the best we’ve ever had. Still, the firsts we’ve gotten to share together through these years will be special for everyone. It’s hard to believe that we really grew up, and I’m so proud of us for making it all the way to tonight where we can finally say we did it.”

After the National Anthem and Alma Mater, two student addresses were given by highest-honors graduates Jenna Southland and Alexander Karabetsos. In her address, Southland said the students went from getting time off in their freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to “asking ourselves, ‘where did the time go?’” while also mentioning the abilities and skills they had to learn because of their experiences in 2020.

“The Class of 2024 had to learn adaptability. We’ve had to overcome the obstacles that came with COVID with online learning, having to adjust to a hybrid schedule, and coming back to school full swing,” Southland said. “Whether we were sleeping through our Google Meets or actually paying attention, we have learned many new skills. One skill we gained was motivation. Because we were at home all day during lockdown, we could do whatever we wanted. We liked to think we had all the free time in the world, but we didn’t. Staying on task and completing our assigned work was difficult, but here we are today, graduating and growing up.”

Southland ended her address by saying she hoped the class “makes the most out of every situation.”

“Get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Every day will have its own challenges and obstacles,” Southland said. “I want you all to remember these two things: Be kind, and every day strive to be a better version of yourself. Every day, you can make the conscious decision to improve, embrace change and difficulty, be grateful for everything you have and the opportunities you’re presented with. Be kind to those around you; you never know what someone’s going through or has gone through. Be wise with your words and make smart choices.”

In his address to the class, Karabetsos said the class “stood the test of time” and “proven that we are resilient.”

Three Rivers High School senior Alexander Karabetsos addresses his fellow classmates during the school’s annual commencement ceremony Thursday, May 23. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

“Heading into high school as small little freshman, we were tested with a virus so deadly it shut down the entire world. But not us. When it seemed like we had a bigger opponent looking at us dead in the eye, most people would back down. But not us,” Karabetsos said. “When each and every one of us went through a life-altering scenario that could simply crush us, you never backed down. I’ve never met a talented body of individuals so capable and influential such as these before us.”

Karabetsos said there will be more challenges in the future that would test the class, but that they’ve specialized in three different “tips that can carry us through anything”: dreaming big, working hard and making mistakes, and being kind.

“With these three tips, I only see a future full of bright and gifted adults always on the verge of establishing more and more excellence for the future generations of our world,” Karabetsos said. “Don’t be afraid to take risks and challenge yourselves, because we stand as one pack. We, the Class of ’24, will be the ones to change the world for the better.”

After speeches of thanks and appreciation from Class of 2024 Secretary Lanie Glass and Treasurer Jennifer Hernandez-Medina, the diplomas were then handed out. Each graduate received a lavender flower upon receiving their diploma. Following that, Superintendent Nikki Nash continued a more recent tradition in her tenure, going back to her grade-school teacher roots and reading a short story about being yourself to the class.

Principal Carrie Balk themed her farewell address to students around reflections inspired by Tanner, the school’s therapy dog, a speech about life lessons through the eyes of who Balk called a “tennis-ball chasing, mud-puddle-loving, highly food-motivated, [Scott] Jeschke-obsessed furry furball of awesomeness.”

Balk said dogs have unique ways in teaching life lessons, such as making lemonade out of lemons and making it through the toughest days.

“Every single person in this gymnasium has a 100 percent success rate in making it through tough days,” Balk said. “I challenge you to never regret a day in your life. Good days give you happiness, bad days give you experience, the worst days give you lessons and the best days give you memories.”

Other lessons mentioned by Balk in her address to the students included only fearing fear itself and communicating being the lifeline of any relationship.

“Carefully and cautiously balance your listening skills with the equally important ability to speak up, particularly about things that matter. Choose your words carefully, because the words you speak become the house you live in,” Balk said.

Balk then shouted out a few students for their achievements during her address, something that’s become a tradition in recent years. Riley McGee was recognized for her accomplishments in the teaching program for Career and Technical Education and her hiring at Pathfinder Center, Ian Criswell was recognized for his “incredible” senior exit interview, Bryson McKee, Kurt Elkins and Devin Svoboda were recognized for landing three of four registered apprenticeships in manufacturing technology at American Axle, Addison Simon was recognized for being the top graduate of the class and going to the University of Michigan for chemical engineering, Madelyn O’Hara was recognized for her Best in Show at the Carnegie Center’s Celebration of the Visual Arts and going to the University of Michigan to study psychology, and Lonnie Holderman Penn was recognized for his “resilience, growth and accountability.”

During her address, Balk said while it was mostly in subtle details, the ceremony had a number of tributes to fellow TRHS senior Victoria Marckini, who passed away in late September. The senior class colors were Purple and Gold, Marckini’s favorite colors, a small white pine tree that sat at the front of the stage was donated by the class to the family, and Balk announced that an annual memorial college scholarship in Marckini’s name is intended to be established in the future by the 2024 graduates, for those who are looking to go to college to pursue teaching.

In the end, Balk said who the students were today were not the students they were starting high school, and that who they’ll be will look much different, but that eventually they’ll end up where they’re meant to be.

“Step into the next chapter of your life confidently. Love unconditionally, live in the moment, persevere through challenges, forgive easily. Find joy in simplicity, and cherish your relationships. This world is a better place because you’re in it. Congratulations,” Balk said.

The class officers then instructed the students to turn their tassels, and then the graduation caps began flying in the Purple Palace, signifying the start of the next chapter in all the students’ lives.

The graduates of the Class of 2024 at Three Rivers High School toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of the school’s annual commencement ceremony Thursday, May 23. 151 students graduated from TRHS this year. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)