Out and About: Memphis, Flag Day, and a fundraiser

When I think of Memphis, Tennessee, the first thing that comes to mind is Elvis Presley and Graceland. I also think back to the early sixties when several families moved to Three Rivers from Memphis, because they were needed at the Continental Can Company. Continental Can had just moved from Fourth Street to the location where American Axle now stands. The Hawks, Yeoman and Brantley families were just several of those southern families that came north of the Mason-Dixon Line to make Michigan their new home. Here are some interesting facts about Memphis:

Memphis is the home of the first Continental Trailways and Greyhound bus lines.

Cleo Wrap, of Memphis, is the world’s largest manufacturer of Christmas wrapping paper producing two billion feet of gift wrap each year.

Volney, the lion who roared at the beginning of all the old MGM movies, lived at the Memhis Zoo until his death in 1944.

If you’re ever in Memphis, and want to visit Graceland, it’s located at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard. Sun Studio, where Elvis made his first record, is located at 706 Union Avenue.

It’s a little early, but on Friday, June 14, American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170, will host this year’s Flag Day celebration at 6 PM. The Post is located at 59990 South Main Street, in Three Rivers. The program will include a history of the American Flag, presented by Elks Lodge #1248. The Legion will then do a patriotic burning of retired American flags. Seating is limited, but all are cordially invited to attend this memorable event at the Legion’s outdoor pavilion.

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) has always done a fantastic job when it comes to providing care for our furry friends here in St. Joe County. They do what they do with volunteers. They survive through donations from all the animal lovers here in our county. They also conduct fundraisers in order to remain in existence. Their next fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, from 4-7PM. Mr. B’s Dairy Bar will host this fundraiser. The address is 403 Sixth Street, in Three Rivers. It’s an All-You-Can-Eat event, so bring the entire family out for some delicious spaghetti. Cost is $10/person.

Our community lost a great educator, volunteer and friend when Barb Penny passed away this past May 14th. Barb taught Language Arts here in Three Rivers for forty-two years. Randy Pausch was one of her favorite writers, and I’d like to quote Randy in memory of Barb.

“Education best serves students by helping them be more self-reflective. The only way any of us can improve is if we develop a real ability to assess ourselves.” -Randy Pausch

One more……just for all of us:

“Rights have to come from somewhere, and they come from the community. In return, all of us have a responsibility to the community.” -Randy Pausch

S H A L O M!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.