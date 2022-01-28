Clare County Review & Marion Press

Weather balloon drops in Marion resident’s back yard

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 64 Views

On Monday, January 25th, at around 10 am, Marion resident Bob Friend was sitting in his living room when he noticed a small orange parachute falling into his backyard.
“At first I thought maybe it was a balloon from a wedding or some event that just happened to make its way out here,” Friend said.
After closer inspection, Bob realized that it was a weather balloon, equipped with an LMS6 Radiosonde, sent from Green Bay, Wisconsin earlier that morning – at approximately 2 am. According to Lockheed Martin, the LMS6 “provides optimized meteorological, wind, and position data as the balloon ascends through the atmosphere.”
Bob estimates that the balloon flew approximately 150 miles in about 8 hours before landing in his backyard.
In another bit of coincidence, the Lockheed Martin device originated from Marion, Massachusetts.
“It’s kind of a novelty, I didn’t realize they were still using the weather balloons with all the other technologies available,” Bob said. “And what are the chances that it was made in another town called Marion.”
The device includes instructions for Bob to send it back to the Green Bay lab that it came from to be used again.
“Once the novelty wears off, I might send it back,” Bob joked. “Or, if it has GPS, they might just knock on the door and pick it up.”

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Candace Sue Garchow

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Candace Sue “Candy” Garchow, Age 75, and lifelong resident of Clare passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Candace was born September 26, 1946 in Midland, MI. Candace married her high school sweetheart, Glenn and the two were married for 56 years. Candace Retired from Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Two more houses demolished in drain project

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

The last two buildings, 102-106 (a duplex) and 112, both on First Street in Clare, were demolished Wednesday as part of the Little Tobacco Drain Renovation project.Accordig to Clare Public Works Director Luke Potter, who is the City’s liaison with the Drain board, Both structures just demolished were in the flood plain. They were purchased Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Mike’s Musings: My birthday present ends up in a thief’s jaws

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Here’s a story that hopefully will provide a chuckle or two.So my birthday is right around the corner, and my son, bless him, had my gift sent by UPS to our home. Unfortunately, we were at the office and couldn’t accept the package in person. When we returned home, he noticed the package was nowhere Read More…

Leave a Reply