Webster first, Eachen third for TR girls’ wrestling at Montague

MONTAGUE — A couple of Three Rivers wrestlers performed well at the Montague girls’ wrestling tournament Sunday.

Senior Mackenna Webster took home first place in her weight class, the fourth time she has earned first place in the tournament. Freshman Stella Eachen finished third in her weight class bracket.

The two female wrestlers will compete next this afternoon, Friday, Jan. 2, at the Three Rivers Invitational, beginning at noon.

