White Pigeon schools closed due to possible threat

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

UPDATED 12:39 p.m. Jan. 16, 2026

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon Community Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 16 due to what district officials called a “potential threat.”

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the district stated they are working with local law enforcement to investigate a threat against White Pigeon Junior/Senior High School. The possible threat forced the closure of the Junior/Senior High School, as well as Central Elementary.

In an update at 9 a.m. Friday, the district stated they were made aware of an online post that was potentially threatening towards the district late Thursday night, but no specifics of what the post was, who made it, or the nature of the threat were made clear.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority. We understand that situations like these may cause unease,” the district said in a statement. “We want to thank you for your patience while we allow law enforcement teams the time and space to conduct their investigation.”

Just after noon, the district reported that they had been given the all-clear to resume operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information comes in.

