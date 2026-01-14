Winter seeds flourish at SCA

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The hand-sewn “seeds” shown above, part of Kayla Powers’ exhibit “Interwoven: The Art of Flourishing Together,” can be shared and sown at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts through May 8.

Michigan-rooted textile artist Kayla Powers, 37, notes they were created by people alone in their homes, together with friends and family, or by students in classrooms — including ones in the arts center.

“This work,” she says, “is a visual illustration of our collective flourishing. How a singular seed can seem so small and insignificant, but within it lies boundless potential for growth, expansion and reciprocity.

“Many seeds together makes for infinite possibilities to flourish,” Powers says.

Everyone who visits the exhibition is invited to take a seed home with them. “This is a demonstration of the gift economy and the abundance and generosity of the living world,” she says. All are welcome to attend during gallery hours, admission free.

Like this: Like Loading...