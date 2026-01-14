New Baldy restrooms now near-complete

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Council Monday approved Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering-recommended change orders for its now substantially-completed new restrooms at Mt. Baldhead Park.

This city last spring contracted low bidder Midwest Construction to do the work for $298,000, budgeting contingency costs for as much as $328,000 as there were unknowns for the water and sewer lines.

Fleis told council changes had been needed.

Change Order #1, already enacted, moved the project start time from August until Sept. 8 to minimize disruptions to the park during busy summer use.

Change Order #2, the first OK’d Monday, came after Consumers Energy apprised contractors there was a limit on the number of independent services on the property. Bringing power instead from existing radar dome service cost an added $115.

Tariffs imposed last March raised the cost of aluminum added $3,074 for the building project, hence Change Order #3.

Because contractors had difficulties locating the existing water service line, Change Order #4 added $9,090.11 to accommodate to install a new service.

Change Order #5 actually saved the city $1,000 to demolish and remove the existing restrooms after a local business owner paid to have them disconnected and relocated outside the city.

Total costs now, said city manager Ryan Cummins, stand at $309,279.11, well within the contingency budget for the new restrooms.

Midwest told council all that needs to be done now is install the aluminum doors, set for arrival soon, make final site restoration, including removing construction fencing and final building inspection.

The restrooms should be ready for public use by early spring, Cummins said.

