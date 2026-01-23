Woman charged in overdose death of two people found dead at Jackson motel

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Angela Marie Chapman, 41, of Jackson was arraigned by 12th District Court Magistrate, Christopher Dickerson on Jan. 20 on charges that include two counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance less Than 50 grams.

“These charges relate to a dispatch call regarding two deceased individuals found Sunday morning (Jan. 18) at a local motel. It is believed that both victims died due to a drug overdose,” said Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelsey Guernsey in a press release.

Officers were dispatched to the Travelodge at 901 Rosehill Ave. for a report of a possible drug overdose in one of the rooms according to a press release from Darin McIntosh, director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Twp.

Upon arrival, officers located JaJuan Worthy, 36, of Jackson; and Ashley Connin, 35, of Jonesville deceased inside the room. A third adult female was also present and was transported to Henry Ford Jackson for treatment related to an overdose.

A third female found in the motel room was taken to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment and has survived.

During the subsequent investigation detectives “learned that the three individuals had obtained narcotics from a 41-year-old woman from Jackson. Later that evening, with assistance from Jackson County Narcotics Enforcement Team, detectives conducted an operation to apprehend the suspect,” McIntosh wrote, referring to Chapman.

The maximum possible penalty for delivery of a controlled substance causing death is life in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Chapman will appear in the 12th District courtroom on Hon. Robert Gaecke for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, and a preliminary exam on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.