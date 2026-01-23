Family seeks answers in deadly hit and run

Courtesy photo

Norman Heim died last week after being hit by a vehicle on Lansing Avenue in RIves Township.

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Norman Joseph Heim, age 76, was struck and killed while walking by a vehicle traveling on Lansing Avenue near South Oak Creek Drive in Rives Township at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle fled the scene “at a high rate of speed prior to the arrival of law enforcement.”

When asked about more details about the fatal crash, such as who called 911 and whether the weather played a role, Undersheriff Anthony Stewart declined to comment on any further details of the incident. “Releasing specific details regarding 911 callers, potential leads, or contributing factors prematurely could interfere with the investigative process,” he said in an email.

Heim’s family is offering a reward for information about the incident. His daughter, Brandy St John, posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday: “We are offering a $5,000 reward for a tip or information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit and run death of Vietnam veteran Norman Heim on Lansing Ave 1-15-26. Please help us get justice for our dad.”

In a Jan. 16 post St. John said: “Last night at approximately 9:35 my dad was killed in a hit and run on Lansing Ave… If anyone possibly has video around this time, please reach out to me or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (517) 768-7900. Any information would be greatly appreciated so we can find the heartless person who hit him and left him to die alone in the road.”

Heim was a 1968 graduate from Napoleon High School and served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver in the area for over 40 years.

JCSO considers this an ongoing investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved. If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931.

JCSO was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, the Rives-Tompkins Township Fire Department, and Jackson Community Ambulance.