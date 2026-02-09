Woman dies in Lockport Twp. fire

LOCKPORT TWP. — A Three Rivers woman died in a camper fire that occurred Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred in the 57000 block of Mitchell Road, located next to the Three Rivers Dr. Haines Municipal Airport.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a “fully involved” fire at the property, with additional crews needing to be dispatched. While there, they learned that a woman was inside the burning camper. The woman, identified Monday as 67-year-old Juanita Kimble of Three Rivers, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite firefighters’ best efforts.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation. The Three Rivers Fire Department and Michigan State Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.