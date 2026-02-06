Volunteers brave extreme cold for Albion’s annual Point-in-Time Count

Whitney Wardell of Neighborhoods Inc. sits at the Community That Cares Center — formally known as Noon or Night Recording Studio — on Thursday evening, Jan. 29, as volunteers assist with Albion’s annual Point-in-Time Count during extreme cold conditions.

Maurice Barry stands outside his Austin Avenue business, Noon or Night Recording Studio, on Sunday, Feb. 1. The space, often called the Community That Cares Center, serves as a gathering place and warming station during frigid winter evenings.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Volunteers gathered at a building on Austin Avenue in Albion Thursday night, Jan. 29 to take part in the annual Point in Time Count — a nationwide effort to count individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a single winter night. Temperatures hovered well below freezing and the daytime high reached only 14 degrees.

The Point-in-Time Count is required each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for communities that receive federal housing funds. It is conducted on a single night in late January, when cold weather and end-of-month financial strain often make instability more visible. The count looks at living conditions — not just individuals — alongside available shelter and support resources. While it does not capture every situation, it provides a consistent snapshot that helps communities understand local needs and guides the distribution of federal homelessness assistance funds. In Albion, the count was coordinated by Neighborhoods Inc. in partnership with Substance Abuse Prevention Services, with volunteers conducting surveys, completing observation forms, providing information, and serving meals.

“This is about making sure people are counted, because that count directly affects what resources come back into the community,” said Whitney Wardell, who helped lead the local effort. Wardell, who serves as president and CEO of Neighborhoods Inc., said the Point-in-Time Count has been conducted at the Austin Avenue site multiple times in recent years, reflecting an ongoing partnership with local organizations. She said her work in housing is rooted in a deep commitment to helping others, shaped by both her professional experience and her faith, and that the annual count is one way to ensure people facing housing instability are seen, heard, and connected to support.

Neighborhoods Inc., based in Battle Creek, serves as Calhoun County’s Housing Assessment and Resource Agency. The organization administers a range of housing-related programs, including homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, rental assistance, and support for people facing eviction. Some services are countywide, while others are specific to Battle Creek, but Wardell said Albion residents are encouraged to reach out to learn what assistance may be available.

The PIT Count was held at 500 Austin Ave., a building formally known as “Noon or Night Recording Studio,” which is owned and operated by Maurice Barry. The space is affectionately referred to as the Community That Cares Center, a name used by Harry Bonner, executive director of Substance Abuse Prevention Services, to reflect the way the building is shared for community-focused events and outreach.

While Barry operates his business from the location, the space is also used by SAPS for activities such as the annual PITCount and cold-weather outreach efforts. It is not a staffed SAPS office, but rather a place where community partners come together as needed. The location sits in an area where outreach services are often needed and easily accessed.

During periods of extreme cold, the building has also functioned informally as a warming location in the evenings, offering a place for people to come in out of the cold, have coffee, and connect with others. Barry said the center is often open for warming until around 11 p.m. on frigid nights, though availability can vary depending on weather conditions and staffing.

Because warming center locations and hours may change, residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for the most current information during extreme weather. The Albion Department of Public Safety lobby is also generally accessible for those who need immediate shelter from dangerous conditions.

Barry said eight individuals were counted as homeless that night, either through direct sign-up, observation, or prior knowledge of their housing situations. He noted that homelessness can take many forms and does not always mean sleeping outdoors.

“This count helps reflect the reality of what people are dealing with,” Barry said.

Barry said his background helps him build trust and connect with people without judgment. In his work with SAPS, he focuses on prevention, outreach, and community safety, often serving as a bridge among residents, service providers, and first responders during crises.

While the PIT Count takes place on only one night each year, organizers emphasized that its impact extends well beyond that evening. Accurate counts help bring federal dollars into communities like Albion and guide how housing and support services are planned and delivered throughout the year. Organizers note that accurate local data also helps communities plan more effectively across systems, benefiting residents well beyond those directly counted.

Anyone seeking housing assistance or support services can contact Neighborhoods Inc. at www.nibc.org or dial 2-1-1, which provides free, confidential connections to social service agencies throughout Calhoun County.