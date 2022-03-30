LaFayette Sun

Woody named Sun’s LHS Basketball MVP

Bulldog MVP is senior Antavious Woody.

By Pamela Whitlow

The LaFayette Bulldogs basketball team ended their season in mid-February with a heartbreaking 51-50 lost to the Central Coosa Cougars in the sub regionals.

The Bulldogs under new head coach Chase Lewis had somewhat of a rebuilding year this season. Coach Lewis and the young Bulldogs ended the year with a 12-11 record.
There were some players that stood out for the Bulldogs and for that we would like to recognize their efforts. JD Williams was a lethal scorer for the Bulldogs offense, averaging a team high 14.4 points per game as a senior.He was a prolific scorer especially from 3-point range and for that he is the Sun’s LaFayette High School Bulldog Offensive Player of the Year.

Vinay Singh was a great as well on offense and on defense.Singh in his senior season averaged 12 points per game offensively but with his 6 foot 4 inch frame made an impact on the defensive side of the ball. He could easily defend opponents at all 5 positions. On defense he averaged around 3 defensive rebounds per game, 2 steals, and one block shot per game. Singh is this year’s Sun’s LaFayette High School Bulldog Defensive Player of the Year.
The Sun’s Bulldog MVP for this year had a solid year on the stat sheet.He averaged right at 14 points per game, 8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.1 block shots per game. The honor goes to senior Antavious Woody.

The Bulldogs have 5 returning players from this year’s roster and should be a force to be reckoned with in Alabama Class 2A basketball this upcoming season.

