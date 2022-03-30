The Rev. Warren Elliot Vines, Sr., 68, of Carrollton, VA (formerly of Lanett) died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, AL at 12:00 p.m. (EST) with Rev. Arthur Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, March 25, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. (EST) to 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Reverend Vines was born to the union of the late Lynwood Vines and Sarah Hall Vines on May 21, 1953. He received Christ in his early years, uniting with Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and later with Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Lanett AL. He attained his license to preach the Gospel from the late Reverend Louis Upshaw of Mt Hermon Baptist Church and became an ordained minister in 2005 from Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. During his retirement in VA, Reverend Vines preached at Sandy Mount Baptist Church and was on the pastoral staff at Emanuel Baptist Church.

He was a high school football defensive stand-out on the 1970 Valley High School Rams’ Alabama 3-A State Championship team and was offered and accepted a full football scholarship to play at Alabama A & M University in Normal, AL. He attended Southern Union State Community College, Wadley AL, later in life and earned an Associate degree in Electronics.

At the end of the freshman year at Alabama A & M University, his sights turned homeward. He married, started a family and began a 30+ employment career with West Point Pepperell, Inc. He worked hard in several textile jobs over the years as an integral team member, trainer and leader for the company.

When Jesus took his hand and beckoned him to come live with him forever, Reverend Vines obeyed. He joined his parents Lynwood Vines, Sarah Hall Smith and Neil Smith, Jr., his Maternal Grandparents, Frank and Susie Peters Hall, his Paternal Grandparents Adolphus and Ada Allen Vines, and his infant sisters, Crystal Diane Vines and Donna Jean Vines. He was also preceded in death by his Grandmother-in-law, Corrine Johnson, Father-in-law, Henry Lee Hardnett, Sisters-in-law, Cassandra Hardnett, Betty A. Slaughter and Diane H. Brewer.

Reverend Vines was loved and cherished by many, especially his wife of nearly 50 years, the love of his life whom he met in high school, Ethel Lee Hardnett Vines; and his precious sons Lt. Col. Warren E. Vines, Jr. (Catherine), Smithfield VA and Rodney Matthew Vines, West Point GA. His legacy will live on in his beautiful granddaughters, Trinity (the Artist), Caydence (the girl of many talents), River (the Dancer), Payton (the CEO), and Journee (yet to be determined).

The 10 surviving brothers and sisters of Reverend Vines will fondly miss him and cherish his memory: Wilda Vines Gunn (Hansell)-Helena, AL, Valerie L. Smith- Woodbridge VA, Neil Smith, III- Covington KY, Gwendolyn Smith-Cincinnati OH, Paulette Vines Williams-Wake Forest, NC, Pamela Vines (Benjamin)-Everett, WA, Roger Vines-LaFayette AL, Ronald Vines (Dorothy)-Waverly AL, Terry Vines (Terry)-Camp Hill, AL, and Vernon Avery-West Point, GA. Between these 10 siblings, there are many nieces and nephews. A special Aunt, Mildred Hall Smith lives in Denver CO. Reverend Vines’ surviving Mother-in-law, Ella Mae Hardnett, and surviving brothers and sisters-in-law: Ruby T. (Leon) Truitt, Flora Harrison, Dorothy Ridgeway, Robin Hardnett, Loretta Hardnett, Willie Hardnett, James Hardnett, Randy Hardnett, Jeffrey Hardnett and Alvin Hardnett- LaGrange GA. will all surely remember with affection the many years he spent with and among them.

The list of surviving cousins, friends and extended family members is too numerous to name. But he loved them all!

