You can get there from here!

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The new roundabout at Blue Star Highway and Allegan Road opened formally Monday, but more than one motorist jumped the gun.

“Look at them,” said Woodland Nursery owner Joe Migas, who for 39 years has kept alive John Mann’s six acres of fantasyland azaleas and rhododendrons, a golf-cart’s drive away from the asphalt dig site. His beard was bound by a rubber band and his car had a goose feather for its front ornament.

“Folks can’t wait.”

On July 11 — four days before the roundabout’s formal opening — cars, bikes, skateboards, even venturesome small trucks, had skirted barricades via shoulders and slalomed around cones to try traversing it.

When the $1.5-million reconstruction, mostly accomplished with state/federal money, of what was known locally as “Crash Corner” started in April, the Allegan County Road Commission told township leaders and nearby shop owners July 27 was target date for completion. Almost half the community’s 100-day tourist season.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitor’s Bureau stepped up and in, placing “Road open to (listed) businesses both north and south sides of the great divide.

The sad state of two-lane Maple Street, the most-often used detour till Monday’s reopening, made matters hairy for neighbors there and law enforcement. County and CVB signage, extra patrol cars and electric speed signs popped up on trailers as means to cope.

“No one’s crashed yet,” said Migas Thursday, apprising dune grass tufts planted equidistant and poking out through beach sand in the Blue Star approaching medians and roundabout’s center circle.

Barrels and barricades came down and asphalt striping was added Friday.

A drive-through Sunday, reopening eve, showed Pennyroyal Café and Provisioning’s parking lot packed spilling over onto Blue Star shoulders. Build it in Saugatuck, people come, as has been for years.

“Looks pretty good,” said a bicyclist on the also-new Blue Star Trail stretch. “I didn’t expect them to be done this quick.”

