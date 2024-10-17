1871 Taproom opens for business in downtown Plainwell

The staff of 1871 Taproom is seen prior to the grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 10. The restaurant is located at 107 S. Main Street in downtown Plainwell. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The newest eating establishment in downtown Plainwell is officially open for business.

Located at 107 S. Main St., 1871 Taproom welcomed patrons for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 10, and is now open daily.

Brothers John and Tim Stuart are the restaurant’s owners.

“1871 Taproom is going to be a fun atmosphere for good food, cold drinks, karaoke, live music and comedy events,” John Stuart said of the brothers’ vision for 1871 Taproom.

Owning a restaurant is a new adventure for the brothers.

“I actually have no experience in the restaurant industry,” John Stuart said. “Rather, I have been in the banking field for the past 30-plus years.

“But my family lived in Plainwell for 20 years on Lake Doster. We have always loved the downtown area and liked the idea of owning restaurant in a small town.”

The location of 1871 Taproom is a recognizable one for those familiar with dining in downtown Plainwell.

The building previously served as home to Rhino’s Hometown Pub for more than 20 years before closing in January 2020 when owner Phil Anglin elected to retire. Jen DeYoung then bought the property and reopened as Mayor’s Joint in the fall of 2022 before closing after less than two years.

That provided the opportunity for the Stuart brothers, who based the name of the restaurant on the first year a business was in the building.

“We worked with the local historian at Ranson Library and discovered that the first business was in the building in 1871 and was the Star Drug Co.,” John Stuart said.

Several of 1871 Taproom’s specialty drinks also harken back to the building’s history, as they are named after various bars and taverns that occupied that location.

According to John Stuart, the menu at 1871 Taproom will feature a lot of traditional menu items with many house-made items.

“We feature smashburgers, Philly cheesesteak, chicken sandwiches, fried perch, pan-seared salmon and beef tenderloin tips, among other items,” he said.

A variety of starters—including pretzels with beer cheese, fried pickles, onion rings and chicken wings—are also available, along with salad and soup.

Featured desserts include apple crisp a la mode, fudge brownie a la mode and ice cream from Plainwell Ice Cream.

“We have received a very warm welcome from the Plainwell community,” John Stuart said. “People were really looking forward to our grand opening.”

Hours for 1871 Taproom will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m.

“We just want to provide a fun place for friends to meet, enjoy good food and experience various forms of live entertainment,” John Stuart said.

For more information, visit the 1871 Taproom Facebook page.