Playground equipment added to Memorial Park

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Go back in time with me, if you would, to the year 2002.

The original Tony Maguire “Spiderman” movie ruled the box office. “American Idol” debuted on FOX. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” was among the most listened-to songs.

Also that year? The City of Otsego purchased and built the playground set at Northside Park, known by locals as Castle Park due to the wooden structure’s resemblance to a castle.

That was the last time the City of Otsego purchased new playground equipment. Until now, that is.

The City recently purchased and installed a new playground set on the south side of Memorial Park, replacing much of the old equipment that Otsego Public Works superintendent John Bosch remembers playing on as a child.

“The equipment on that part of Memorial Park was definitely in need of some updates,” Bosch said. “It’s something that’s been on my radar for quite a while. We obviously had to make it work financially, but there was a definite need for an upgrade.”

The new playground equipment is already getting plenty of use despite being operational for only a few weeks.

“I’ve driven past at all times of day and it seems like there’s always someone using the new equipment,” Bosch said. “My guys (with the Department of Public Works) tell me the same thing. In fact, they drove by the other day, and said there were hardly any parking spots available.

“It’s great to see that part of the park getting more use and we’re really happy that families in the community have another place to go now.”

Bosch said that while the community seems to be excited for the new equipment, there were still some who were nostalgic for the old pieces that had to be removed.

“Some of the things we removed were the old spring-loaded metal pieces that could rock,” Bosch said. “I had at least a half dozen people call me and ask what we were doing with those and if they could buy them. I guess they reminded them of when they were kids or their children were younger.”

Unfortunately, the City wasn’t unable to salvage those pieces.

“Those rockers were concreted in pretty good,” Bosch said. “So when we removed them, we weren’t really able to save them.”

Installation of the new equipment was done by Department of Public Works employees.

“We could have had someone else install the equipment, but it would have doubled the price,” Bosch said. “We didn’t think that was the best use of money, so we had our guys do it and they did a great job.

“If I had three people to dedicate to the project full time, we probably could have had it done in a week-and-a-half. Since they had other duties they still had to attend to, it took a little longer. But it’s up and ready now.”

Bosch thanked the community for being patient during the installation process.

“We never saw anyone or heard about anyone climbing on the equipment before it was ready, so we really appreciate that,” he said. “Everyone gave us time to finish it up, and now it can be enjoyed.”

Bosch hopes this is just the first in a series of upgrades at City parks.

“We want to continue to make improvements at our parks,” he said. “The goal is to add new equipment every couple of years moving forward.”