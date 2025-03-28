Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library. Additional events at library available at www.sturgis-library.org/events.
Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Online: sturgismuseum.org.

MARCH
March 28-29
“Little Women,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; presented by Sturgis Civic Players. 
March 30
“Little Women,” 2 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; presented by Sturgis Civic Players. 
March 31
Spring break begins for Sturgis Public Schools. 

APRIL 
April 1-4
Spring break continues for Sturgis Public Schools. 
April 1-12
Submission period for Open Door Gallery’s “Art Around Town.”
April 7
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
April 9
“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St. Intended for elementary school students. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
April 10
“Building Dreams Bash,” a celebration of families and Habitat for Humanity, 6-8:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Register at bit.ly/4ibvGyh.
April 11
“Spring & Food Expo,” 5:30-9 p.m, Sturges-Young Center of the Arts, features cooking show, “Tastings of Sturgis,” hosted by Laura Kurella, 7:30 p.m.
April 12
“Easter Egg Dash,” 9-11 a.m., Doyle Community Center. Donations of plastic eggs and decorations for the vent are accepted through March 31. 
Foam recycling, 9 a.m.-noon, city of Sturgis compost site, 27751 E. Fawn River Road. 
April 14
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
April 15
St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting, 5 p.m., Historic Courthouse, Centreville.
April 16
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 
April 17-19
Sturgis High School spring play, 7:30 p.m., SHS LGI room.
April 18
No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (Good Friday). 
April 21
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis High School media center.
April 23
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
April 25
Order deadline for spring seedling sale at St. Joseph County fairgrounds. Pick-up time frames: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m.-noon May 3.
April 27
“A+  The Story of Education in Sturgis,” documentary film by Mike Mort, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; $12/$10, visit sturgesyoung.com.

MAY 
May 1
Sturgis High School senior honors night, 7-9 p.m.
May 3
Sturgis Neighborhood Program’s “Neighbor2Neighbor Spring Fling,” 8 a.m.-noon, or until receptacles are full, Sturgis DPS site, 805 N. Centreville Road. First-come, first-served. Must be a city of Sturgis resident. 
May 4
Sturgis Wind Symphony, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; admission free.
May 5
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
May 6
Sturgis High School orchestra spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 8 
SMS and SHS band spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 9: “Art Around Town,” downtown Sturgis.
May 12
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

