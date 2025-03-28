Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library. Additional events at library available at www.sturgis-library.org/events.

Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Online: sturgismuseum.org.

MARCH

March 28-29

“Little Women,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; presented by Sturgis Civic Players.

March 30

“Little Women,” 2 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; presented by Sturgis Civic Players.

March 31

Spring break begins for Sturgis Public Schools.

APRIL

April 1-4

Spring break continues for Sturgis Public Schools.

April 1-12

Submission period for Open Door Gallery’s “Art Around Town.”

April 7

Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

April 9

“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St. Intended for elementary school students. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

April 10

“Building Dreams Bash,” a celebration of families and Habitat for Humanity, 6-8:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Register at bit.ly/4ibvGyh.

April 11

“Spring & Food Expo,” 5:30-9 p.m, Sturges-Young Center of the Arts, features cooking show, “Tastings of Sturgis,” hosted by Laura Kurella, 7:30 p.m.

April 12

“Easter Egg Dash,” 9-11 a.m., Doyle Community Center. Donations of plastic eggs and decorations for the vent are accepted through March 31.

Foam recycling, 9 a.m.-noon, city of Sturgis compost site, 27751 E. Fawn River Road.

April 14

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

April 15

St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting, 5 p.m., Historic Courthouse, Centreville.

April 16

Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

April 17-19

Sturgis High School spring play, 7:30 p.m., SHS LGI room.

April 18

No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (Good Friday).

April 21

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis High School media center.

April 23

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

April 25

Order deadline for spring seedling sale at St. Joseph County fairgrounds. Pick-up time frames: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m.-noon May 3.

April 27

“A+ The Story of Education in Sturgis,” documentary film by Mike Mort, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; $12/$10, visit sturgesyoung.com.

MAY

May 1

Sturgis High School senior honors night, 7-9 p.m.

May 3

Sturgis Neighborhood Program’s “Neighbor2Neighbor Spring Fling,” 8 a.m.-noon, or until receptacles are full, Sturgis DPS site, 805 N. Centreville Road. First-come, first-served. Must be a city of Sturgis resident.

May 4

Sturgis Wind Symphony, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; admission free.

May 5

Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

May 6

Sturgis High School orchestra spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

May 8

SMS and SHS band spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

May 9: “Art Around Town,” downtown Sturgis.

May 12

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.