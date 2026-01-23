From sewer lines to city leadership, Albion finds unexpected answers

Albion City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 20, in the council chambers at City Hall, marking their return to the space after completing accessibility upgrades, including a new elevator.

Interim City Manager Doug Terry stands inside the newly installed elevator at Albion City Hall, which allows public access to the council chambers on the upper floor.

By Maggie LaNoue,

Contributing Writer

Albion officials used a lightly attended Jan. 20 meeting to advance several significant initiatives, moving forward on infrastructure planning, economic development and a pivotal leadership decision, while also pausing to recognize community contributions during a week honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The meeting was held a day later than usual due to the holiday, with attendance reduced as wind chills dropped well below zero.

Much of the evening was built on an earlier study session, where council members reviewed long-term needs related to roads, utilities, and city operations. While the study session involved no formal action, it set the stage for votes later taken during the regular meeting.

One of the key presentations came from engineer Mickey Bittner, of Wightman consulting firm, who traveled from Kalamazoo to outline planning work tied to future sewer infrastructure improvements. Bittner explained how the city is preparing to apply for state and federal funding to line aging sanitary sewer pipes, a method that rehabilitates underground infrastructure without extensive street excavation. Council approved moving forward with the planning step, positioning Albion to compete for grant funding while retaining flexibility over the scope and timing of the work.

Council members emphasized that planning ahead allows the city to better manage long-term costs, particularly as water and sewer rates have already increased this year and similar increases are expected next year after decades without adjustment.

Related road construction projects scheduled for the upcoming season were also discussed, with city officials stressing the importance of coordination and communication with residents. Councilmember Donivan Williams raised specific concerns about road work near neighborhood parks, including areas with splash pads and playgrounds, emphasizing the need to ensure children can access those spaces safely during construction.

Residents affected by upcoming projects are invited to attend a public open house on March 5 at 6 p.m., where city staff and engineers will share maps, timelines, and details about the work and answer questions. The location of the open house will be announced closer to the date.

Winter operations also received attention, with the council approving changes that allow the Department of Public Works to begin using a liquid brine system for ice control. Public Works Director Jason Kern was also formally appointed as the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 coordinator, a role required for municipalities that receive certain state and federal funding. When asked whether the expanded responsibility would include additional compensation, Interim City Manager Doug Terry replied that it would not, prompting laughter from the council. Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder followed with a lighthearted congratulation.

Perhaps the most consequential decision of the night came during discussion of the city manager position. Council voted to move into contract negotiations with former city manager Dr. Sheryl Mitchell Theriot, who has expressed interest in returning to Albion and making the city her home again. Council members noted the difficulty many communities face in attracting qualified candidates and described the opportunity to negotiate with a familiar and experienced leader as a positive development. Terry, who has served as interim city manager, was thanked by the mayor and council for his leadership during the transition.

Several of the issues discussed, including road construction planning, sewer infrastructure upgrades, and economic development initiatives, will be explored in more detail in future coverage. Council also approved updates to the city’s adult-use marihuana growing facilities ordinance, clarifying licensing requirements and strengthening enforcement provisions.

The meeting concluded with brief remarks from Economic Development Corporation Director Deb Kelly, who has been on the job only a short time. Kelly shared an early update on her work, noting that she has begun business retention and expansion visits with local employers. She highlighted Team One Plastics, which is investing approximately $2.3 million in new equipment and machinery, and said additional requests related to that expansion are expected to come before the council in the future.

Before adjournment, Mayor Garcia Snyder reflected on a Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration held the previous evening at Opportunity High School. Despite frigid weather, the event drew a strong turnout. Two women were recognized for their long-standing service to the community: Sherry Grice, for decades of work with MSU Extension and 4-H supporting local youth, and Jess Roberts, for her work with Albion’s Big Read partnership, the Albion Fellows Program, and mentoring local students, including those attending Albion College.

Garcia Snyder also invited residents to attend an upcoming MLK event hosted by Albion College at the Bohm Theatre on Monday, Jan. 26, underscoring the importance of continued community engagement. While the council chamber was quiet, the decisions made during the meeting signaled steady movement on several fronts, from infrastructure planning and economic development to leadership continuity. Taken together, the actions reflected a city balancing immediate operational needs with long-term planning and an openness to unexpected solutions.

