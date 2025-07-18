Albion Church receives new electric van

Church members pose in front of their new van. Millard Coleman, Gloree Coleman, Pastor Fred H. Alexander Jr., Geneva Coney, First Lady Frankie Alexander, Janice Haynes

Ronnie Sims, Albion NAACP President; Rev. Jacques Harris; Ethellen Harris; Lenn Reid, 2nd Precinct Albion City Councilmember, Bethany Tabor, Consumers Energy Electric Vehicle Program Manager; Steve Harris, Consumers Energy EV Program Specialist; and Greg Moore, Consumers Energy Community Affairs Manager.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is the recipient of a new all-electric van made possible through a program by Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy provided the van as part of its rebate program for fleets serving income-qualified communities, to provide affordable electric transportation and help communities across Michigan.

The church held an outdoor fellowship worship service on Sunday in Holland Park, near its Washington Street location. After the service they celebrated the arrival of the van.

Rev. Jacques Harris, associate minister, said this was the first time the church has held an outdoor service.

“We wanted to bring worship from inside of the walls of the church and bring it outside to the people.” The church hopes to make the outside service a yearly worship experience, said Harris. “We are thankful that our pastor, Rev. Fred Alexander, Jr., continues to support the community in this way.”

Harris, who applied for the van on behalf of the church said, “This all stems from seeing a need in our community, specifically our church.” He said someone told him about the program, so he put together a proposal. “I connected directly with a representative from Consumers Energy who talked me through the process and that proposal was accepted.”

The church will use the vehicle to expand its mission to serve the community.

“Seeing so many elderly in our church as well as in our community who do not have access to reliable transportation, I wanted our church to be a resource for our community,” said Harris.

“Consumers Energy is thrilled to partner with Bethel, using our expertise in electric vehicles to provide a community-focused solution,” said Jeff Myrom, Consumers Energy’s director of electric vehicle programs. “We’re excited to see this transit van take the road and help serve the practical needs of the greater Albion community every day.”

The energy provider also has provided vans to Kid’s Food Basket helping children with after-school meals, Otsego Food Pantry for deliveries in the greater Gaylord area and Messiah Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.