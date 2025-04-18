Three Rivers softball 2-1 at Mary Jo Tavernier tournament; split with Mattawan

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ softball team started their 2025 campaign with a 3-2 record, splitting a doubleheader with Mattawan on Friday, April 11 and going 2-1 at the Merry Jo Tavernier Memorial Tournament at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex Saturday.

Against Mattawan, the ‘Cats lost in a high-scoring 11-inning affair in Game 1, 17-16, then coming back to win by a more traditional 3-1 score in five innings in Game 2.

In the first game, Three Rivers got out to an early 9-1 lead, but then game up three runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to make it 10-9 Mattawan. The ‘Cats would score two in the bottom of the sixth to give them an 11-10 lead, but Mattawan would tie the game in the top of the seventh to eventually force extra innings. Both teams traded runs scored in the eight and ninth, then scored two each in the 10th inning, before Mattawan plated two in the top of the 11th with Three Rivers only mustering one in the bottom of the frame.

Jennaya Decker went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and three walks in Game 1. London Hoffmaster went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored. Kendall Penny went 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Mia Thomas also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-6 a double and an RBI. Dani Glass, Ashton Ware, Ashlynn Barnes and Berkley Hoercher each added hits as well. Decker pitched seven innings of relief in Game 1, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out five and talking one. Elizabeth Oestrike and Madison Carr gave up three earned runs each on the mound, while Ellie Ruesink gave up three runs (one earned) in the loss.

In Game 2, Three Rivers scored two early runs in the first inning on a home run by Kendall Penny to center field, then after Mattawan scored one in the top of the second, Three Rivers added one more in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Barnes before the game was called after the top of the fifth.

Leading the way for the ‘Cats in Game 2 was Penny, who went 1-for-1 with the home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Hoffmaster went 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Barnes went 1-for-2 with the RBI single. Hoercher was the only other baserunner for the home team with a walk. Ruesink pitched five innings, giving up one run one six hits, striking out three.

On Saturday, Three Rivers finished with a 2-1 record in the Merry Jo Tavernier Memorial Tournament, defeating Bronson in the first round 14-3, losing to Battle Creek Lakeview in the second round 8-5, then defeating Portage Central 13-3 in the third-place game. Allen Park won the tournament, defeating Lakeview 10-5 in the championship.

Against Bronson, Three Rivers scored eight runs in the second and five runs in the fourth en route to the victory. Glass went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Barnes went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Hoffmaster went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored. Decker went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and a walk. Thomas went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Ruesink went all five innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out six and walking one.

In the game against Lakeview, the Spartans scored two in the bottom of the second before Three Rivers scored three to take the lead in the top of the third. Lakeview would then score three each in the third and fourth to pull away from the Wildcats, who only mustered one run each in the fourth and fifth. Glass and Ware had two hits each, with Ware adding an RBI; Hoffmaster was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a walk; and Thomas had an RBI despite an 0-for-3 day. Decker went three innings, giving up five unearned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two. Ruesink pitched the fourth inning, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out one.

Against Portage Central, Three Rivers scored in all five innings, scoring two in the first, one each in the second and third innings, then scored five in the fourth inning, and four more in the fifth and final inning. Glass went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, walk, and three runs scored; Decker went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk; Ware went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored; and Penny went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Hoercher pitched all five innings, giving up five hits, three runs (two earned), and walking one.

