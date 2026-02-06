Steve Tucker fired from Michigan Theatre

I Stand With Steve! can be seen all over social media showing support after Steve Tucker was removed from his position as the executive director of the Michigan Theatre.

Steve Tucker, center, with State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz and Nan Whitmore. Schmaltz is a member of the Michigan Theatre Board and Whitmore is the new interim director.

Courtesy photos

Steve Tucker, left, with his son, Steven.

By KATHRYN PALON

and ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writers

The long-time executive director of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Steve Tucker, was abruptly fired by the Board of Directors late last month and former Board Chair Nan Whitmore has been named interim director.

The theater said in a Feb. 2 press release that Tucker had intended to retire sometime in 2026, but a statement released by Tucker Feb. 4 refuted that.

“Our Executive Director, Steve Tucker, announced his plan to retire at our October 22, 2025, Board meeting. He set his retirement date as March 14, 2026, and the Board was planning a celebratory event to honor him,” said the board’s release.

They also said they asked Tucker to end his formal directorship Dec. 31, 2025, and that they would continue his salary until his “official retirement date of March 14.”

“When the agreed upon deadline of 12/31/2025 for vacating the directorship passed, the Board found it necessary to end Steve’s directorship on 1/22/26,” the press release continued.

According to Tucker, that was not the case. “It was never my intent to retire from my role as the Executive Director at the present time and it was my intent to continue for the next few years to ensure the stability of the Theatre and groom a successor who could continue to successfully lead the operation long into the future,” he said in his statement.

The board also stated that they asked him to stay on as fund development director after March and that the offer still stands.

“On January 22, I was given a letter terminating my position as the Executive Director and demanding that I leave the Theatre by the end of the day and not to return. The receipt of the letter was a total surprise and shock to me,” said Tucker

Tucker said tensions had developed between certain board members and the management team after there were changes in the composition of the Theatre’s board of directors in 2025. Minor operational issues were questioned, and disputes were started over inconsequential matters. “It became evident that those board members were intent on replacing me as the Executive Director for reasons that were never disclosed to me or to anyone else that I am aware of,” he said.

Tucker said those board members seemed intent on making his life miserable and due to his frustration, he made some comments to the board last fall about possible retirement since it was apparent they wanted him out; but he never submitted a formal, written resignation or notice of retirement.

According to the Michigan Theatre of Jackson’s website, the nine-member board of directors includes: Michelle Woods, vice chair; Chuck Ahronheim, secretary; Kathryn Snyder, past chair; Eric Cole, director; Donna Riley, director; Garrett Dowell, director; Sue Stevens, director; Kathy Schmaltz, EC member; and Hattie Oliver, treasurer.

Schmaltz, who has been dealing with the recent loss of her son issued the following statement in an email: “I have been unable to attend recent meetings and I do not agree with the board’s actions. The board has handled this very poorly. I have been in discussions with numerous business and community leaders who are also upset about the situation. People in the community, including myself, are very appreciative of the work Steve Tucker has done at the Michigan Theatre. Regardless of issues some on the board had, this should not have happened.”

On the website, Whitmore is listed as interim executive director, while long-time technical expert, Paul Kofflin, is listed as facility manager, and Tucker’s son, Steven J. Tucker, is listed as volunteer coordinator.

Steven J. Tucker has posted the following on social media: “As staff of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, we have read and support the statement issued by Steve Tucker following his departure. Steve’s leadership and dedication to this theatre and community had a meaningful impact on our work and on the organization as a whole.”

He added “We encourage those seeking additional context to read his statement.” (The statement can be read in its entirety on page 5 of the Feb. 6, 2026, edition of Morning Star.)

Tucker’s firing first became known publicly Jan. 27 when it was announced on JTVs Morning Show. Andy Hawley, who was co-hosting with his father, Bart Hawley, said “It sucks” that Tucker was fired. “No, I don’t like it,” he added.

“Took effect immediately, they had Steve turn everything in, keys, technology, told him he had to leave that day,” said Bart Hawley.

The reaction on Facebook was swift and severe, almost all posts showing strong support of Tucker and opposed to the Board.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the outpouring of community support on social media and otherwise in the last few days for what we have done for the Theatre over the last 14 years,” said Tucker.

The theatre opened in 1930 and has been under the leadership of Tucker since March 2012.

The exotic Spanish-styled building features lavish interior plasterwork of the 1930s, polychrome terra cotta facade, walnut furniture, wool carpets, oil paintings, heavy demask draperies, and exotic stained glass light fixtures. Much of the original interior had fallen into disrepair and was restored during Tucker’s directorship.

“In March of 2012, I was hired as Executive Director of the Theatre at a very precarious time in the history of the Theatre. The Theatre was on the brink of bankruptcy and in danger of closing its doors forever,” said Tucker in his statement.

He also said, “We were also able to choreograph, with the assistance of hardworking community leaders and volunteers, a $6.2 million Capital Campaign for the major restoration of the Theatre, which was completed on time and under budget, and have been able to establish a substantial endowment to assist in paying future maintenance costs of our beautiful building.”

The original owner of the theatre, Butterfield Theatres, maintained the theatre until business ceased in May 1978. The nonprofit Michigan Theatre Preservation Association leased the building until 1982, when it disbanded due to a lack of funding.

The City of Jackson took ownership of the building in 1993 due to unpaid property taxes, and The Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Incorporated, acquired the theatre from the city of Jackson that August.

There have been many leaders at the theater since then. “Those that preceded me also faced monumental challenges to simply keep the building open, offer events, and keep the wrecking ball as far away as possible. Their stories formed the narrative that inspired me to work as hard as I possibly could. I have not forgotten nor ignored their sacrifices,” said Tucker.