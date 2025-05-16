Soccer Roundup TR 2-1 on week, wins on Senior Night

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team went 2-1 this past week, winning two games at home and losing in a shutout on the road.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats defeated Niles 3-1 at home. Tori Thorbjornsen, Paige McDonald and Natalie McGahan each scored goals, while McGahan added two assists and McDonald had an assist. Bekah Beachey made 15 saves in goal.

On Monday, Three Rivers won in a 3-0 shutout against Coldwater on Senior Night. McDonald, Thorbjornsen and Savannah Morrill each scored for the Wildcats, while Beachey had nine saves as the netminder.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Wildcats were shut out 8-0 against Otsego on the road. Beachey had 16 saves in goal.

With the results, Three Rivers improves to 8-6-3 on the season, with a 2-3-2 record in conference play.

Constantine loses close match on Senior Night

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ soccer team dropped their Senior Night match Friday, May 9 against Sturgis, 1-0.

Sienna Salisbury started the night in goal and had three saves against the Trojans, and in the second half, she had a shot on goal. Ally Platz also had a shot on goal. Second half, Paytin Featherstone subbed in as goalie and had a shutout.

On Monday, the Falcons lost a 2-1 decision to Parchment.

Mia McMillan scored the lone goal for the Falcons, part of two shots on goal she had on the evening. Addison Robert and Yara Ortiz-Soto also had a shot on goal each. Featherstone had seven saves in net.

With the results, the Falcons move to 1-13-1 on the season.