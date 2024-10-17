Otsego cross teams sweep Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—It was a sweep for the Otsego cross country teams when they hosted rival Plainwell on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Otsego girls secured the 16-45 victory to finish the regular-season potion of the season a perfect 7-0. The Otsego boys, meanwhile, won 25-33 to move into a first-place tie with Three Rivers at 6-1 heading to the league meet.

Bulldog Emma Hoffman continued her dominance on the girls side, posting a winning time of 17:43. That was nearly 1:30 faster than teammate Taylor Mitchell, who finished second at 19:12.

Skylar Mejeur (third at 19:58), Rebekah Stachura (fourth at 20:04) and Taylor Klimp (sixth at 20:19) also scored for Otsego.

Claire Vos paced Plainwell with a fifth-place showing of 20:12. Also scoring for the Trojans were Mai Nguyen (seventh at 20:30), Emma Taggett (12th at 21:14), Hannah Erlandson (13th at 21:55) and Gwen Todd (14th at 22:00).

On the boys side, Plainwell’s Donovan Ryan was the top finisher at 16:31.

But Otsego had six of the next finishers, including Aidan Goodwin (16:39) at second and Kenny Sheffer (16:41) at third.

Matthew Long (fifth at 16:52), Gunnar Djerf (seventh at 17:40) and Logan VanHouten (eighth at 18:01) also scored for the Bulldogs.

Joining Ryan as scoring runners for Plainwell were Trent Hanson (fourth at 16:49), Billy Pipkorn (sixth at 16:55), Jack Sherer (10th at 18:18) and Joseph Hoffman (13th at 19:15).