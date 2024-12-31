Allegan wrestling competes at Comstock Invite

The Allegan wrestling team took a break from its Christmas break to compete in the Comstock Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Tigers had a good showing, winning the tournament from a team standpoint, while seven Allegan grapplers claimed weight-class titles.
Allegan will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 4, when it heads to Grand Rapids West Catholic for another tournament. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)
