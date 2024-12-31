Obituary: Katherine Harrison

Katherine passed away, Saturday, December 21, 2024, at her home in Allegan. She was born on August 12, 1965, in Plainwell, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Opperman) Petersen. Over the years Katherine worked at many area factories. In her free time, she enjoyed painting and doing artwork. On February 17, 1989, in Allegan, she married Terry Harrison who survives. Also surviving are her son, Ken Harrison of Allegan, brother Pete (Judy Beth) Petersen along with 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Linda Lou Petersen and Judy Petersen. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held in the spring. Contributions in memory of Katherine may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...