Golf Roundup Sturgis 20th at Coldwater, set career- and team-bests to open season

COLDWATER — The Trojan boys took part in the Coldwater Invite, and finished 20th out of 24 teams, shooting a 347 on the day. Gavin Lewis carded a round of 83, good for 48th spot, while Owen Frost shot a career-best 85, placing him 59th. Easton Barkby also finished with a career-best score of 88 (78th place), followed by Cooper Barkby, who shot 91, also a career-best, which landed him in a tie for 92nd place. Also, Andrew Scheske finished with a score of 94, which was his career-best score.

“It was good to be back on the course,” Sturgis coach Nate Schwartz said. “I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”

Parma Western, behind freshman Bentley Coon, won the title with a score of 307. Coon shot a 5-under par 67, the lowest score at the tournament since 2000. Portage Central placed second with a score of 308, followed by Jackson Lumen Christi (309). St. Joseph (311) finished fourth, while Jackson Northwest and Gull Lake tied for fifth place at 320.

Easton Barkby tied his career-best score on the links, shooting a 43 in the Niles Jamboree on Monday. The Trojans, as a team, finished with a team score of 180. Vicksburg would go on to win the event with a team score of 165. For Sturgis, Gavin Lewis finished at 44, Cooper Barkby carded a 46, while Andrew Scheske shot 47. Owen Frost and Andrew Matz rounded out the Trojan effort, finishing with scores of 48 and 57, respectively.

“We struggled this morning with decision making,” coach Nate Schwartz said. “We made some silly mistakes that can easily be corrected, and overall, it’s not a bad start to the conference schedule.”

Three career-bests were achieved at the Edwardsburg Jamboree Monday, with Owen Frost (40, career best), Cooper Barkby (41, first birdie of the year, career best), and Andrew Matz (45, two birdies, career best) all firing scores of 45 and under. Gavin Lewis added a round of 43, including his second birdie of the year. Easton Barkby and Andrew Scheske both recorded scores of 46. The Trojans came in with a score of 169.

“Our 169 is the fourth-best score in the last five years,” commented Nate Schwartz, Sturgis coach. “It was a much better afternoon for us. We were only 13 strokes off of first place. Knowing that we converted four-of-twenty birdie putts is good to see, because I know we can get there….we just have to convert.”

The Trojans carded their best team score since 2021 at the Vicksburg Jamboree Tuesday, shooting a team total of 162, good for fourth place. Gavin Lewis and Cooper Barkby both fired rounds of 39, with Barkby getting a birdie on his last hole to secure his new career low score. They were followed by Owen Frost (41), Andrew Scheske and Easton Barkby, both with 43, and Andrew Matz, who finished with a 46.

“Our conference is loaded,” commented Sturgis coach Nate Schwartz. “We’re competing with the best of them right now, and seeing the boys set career lows day after day is awesome to see.”

TR boys open season defeating Dowagiac, participate in three tourneys

DOWAGIAC — The Three Rivers boys’ golf team opened up the 2026 season with a trip to Hampshire Country Club Thursday to take on host Dowagiac, coming away with the victory, 182-215.

Leading the Cats in scoring was Bryson McGraw with a 43, followed closely by Grady McDonough, who fired a 44. Noah Ranson shot 46 and Carter Langston carded a 49 to round out the scoring for the ‘Cats. Avan Schmucker and Evan Schroeder posted 52 and 61, respectively.

On Friday, the team traveled to the Coldwater Golf Club for their first 18-hole tournament of the season at the Coldwater Cardinal Invitational. The ‘Cats finished in 21st place with a team score of 365. Leading the Cats in scoring was McDonough with an 86. McGraw shot 91, and Ranson and Langston each carded 94 to round out the scoring. Schmucker posted a 99.

“I was pleased with the performance today. The conditions were tough, it was cold and wet, and being our first 18-hole match, I think there was some fatigue towards the end of the match. With all of that, I still feel there were a lot of positives to take away from and build upon,” head coach Pat Kline said.

On Monday, the Wildcats opened Wolverine Conference play in the first Jamboree, hosted by Niles at Orchard Hills Country Club, and the second Jamboree at Four Lakes Country Club in Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers finished eighth with a score of 190 at the Niles Jamboree, with Al Schmucker leading with a 45, McDonough and Avan Schmucker following with a 48 each, and McGraw posting a 49 to round out the scoring. Ranson and Langston carded a 52 and 57.

In the Edwardsburg Jamboree, Three Rivers finished seventh with a team score of 179. Avan Schmucker shot a 42 to lead the way, followed by Al Schmucker with a 44, McDonough with a 45, and McGraw with a 48. Langston carded a 49 and Ranson shot a 51.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats played in the third Conference Jamboree at Angels Crossing Golf Club in Vicksburg, finishing eighth with a score of 185. McGraw led the ‘Cats with a 42, Al Schmucker fired a 47, and McDonough, Langston and Ranson posted a 48. Avan Schmucker posted a 49.

“Looking forward to getting some range time in, and getting some things corrected. We’ve had four match days in a row so now it’s time to take a step back and get a few good practice sessions in,” Kline said.

White Pigeon second, Centreville fourth at SW10 Jamboree

COMSTOCK — Comstock hosted a Southwest 10 Jamboree last week in boys golf, with White Pigeon placing second and Centreville finishing fourth. The event was held at Eastern Hills Golf Course. The Chiefs carded a 184, while the Bulldogs came in with a score of 201. Cassopolis finished on top, recording a team score of 172.