Baseball Roundup TR sweeps Sturgis, split games in Hamilton

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ baseball team took home two conference wins last week, sweeping Sturgis 10-1 and 3-0 on Wednesday, May 7 on the road.

In Game 1, Drake Dibble went 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases. In Game 2, Evan Schroeder went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.

On Saturday, May 10, the Wildcats split two games at a tournament in Hamilton, losing to Otsego 14-6 and winning 21-1 over Algoma Christian. No statistics were available for the matches.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 14-8 on the season.

Burr Oak blasted by Athens

BURR OAK — Fifteen walks, six errors and six hit batsmen led to a huge Athens win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.

The Indians scored early and often, racking up 20 first-inning runs. Burr Oak managed to push a single run across in the bottom of the inning, but the game was well out of hand by that time. Athens tacked on an additional 13 runs, making the final score 33-1.

Austin Cole and brother Kayden came up with the only hits for the Bobcats, with Kayden Cole driving in Austin for Burr Oak’s lone run. Percey Johnson, Coen Miller, Cole and Cole all shared mound duties for the Bobcats.

“Tonight was not our night for baseball,” stated head coach Dave Brackett. “We struggled in all aspects of the game, and we have got to find a way to fight through this loss and rebound in our next game.”

White Pigeon swept by Decatur, splits with Comstock

WHITE PIGEON — The visiting White Pigeon Chiefs baseball team dropped both ends of a t win bill to Decatur on Monday, 7-4 and 11-9.

The first game saw White Pigeon take a 2-1 lead after one, and upped the advantage to 4-1 after two, however the Raiders blanked the Chiefs the rest of the way. The winners scored two runs in the third, a single run in the fifth and three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win. Brody Block had two hits and scored twice to lead the White Pigeon offense, followed by Bristol Ultz and Clayton Grandstaff, who had one hit each. Block started on the hill for the Chiefs, going 5 2/3 innings. He fanned 10, and showed good control by not issuing any walks. Ultz came on to finish the game, giving up two hits and a pair of runs.

In game two, the Raiders prevailed, 11-9 in a back-and-forth contest. White Pigeon led 2-0 after two, and remained on top after the third inning, 4-3. Heading into the sixth, the Chiefs found themselves down 7-6, however a three-run top half of the inning gave the lead right back to the visitors, 9-7. That score was short-lived, as the Raiders plated four in the bottom half of the sixth to move ahead by two. White Pigeon could not answer, and Decatur escaped with the 11-9 win. Dace Kochel went 3-3 with three RBI to lead the Chiefs, followed by Jack Williams, who added two hits. Block, Grandstaff, Ultz and Taylor Stewart each collected one base hit. Five errors proved to be costly for White Pigeon in the loss.

Last Thursday, the Chiefs split a twinbill with Comstock, winning game one 17-2, however the Colts came back to win game two 9-3. Bristol Ultz paced the offense in the victory, going 3-4. Dace Kochel had two hits and two RBI, while Clayton Grandstaff, Chris Temple, Carter Becraft and Jack Williams all connected for one hit each. Williams knocked in four runs, while Becraft had two RBI. Brody Block was the winning pitcher for White Pigeon, striking out 10, while allowing only one hit and a walk.