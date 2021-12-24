Betty Jane Bobon, age 77 of Marion, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1944 at Howell to Clifford and Elsie (Henning) Parker. She married Peter Bobon on March 21, 1970 at Toledo, Ohio.

Betty was full of life. She loved her family and grandchildren and was known by them as “Granny”. Betty was passionate about her church and church family. She loved to fish small and big lakes with her husband. Betty loved to sew and quilt. Betty loved the out of doors and planting her flowers and she wasn’t working in her flower garden she was in her vegetable garden. Betty had a sense of adventure and loved traveling the globe with her husband Peter and the most of all her dream trip to Israel.

She is survived by her husband, Peter of Marion, son, Owen Kent Bobon, daughter, Suzann (Earl) Walmsley, and son, Jeffery Bobon. Her grandchildren are, Tiffany and Mara Bobon, Kristina and Matthew Walmsley, Justynn, Alex, and Jamie Bobon, and Alyssa Jordan, great grandchildren, Paige and Olivia Bobon, niece, Jessica Parker and cousin, Ronald Neff.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie (Henning) and Clifford Parker, grandson, Jeffery Bobon Jr., brother, Paul Parker, aunt and uncle, Esther and Claude Fawcett, sisters-in-law, Lillian Duprey, Hybe Darrow, and Sophie Chanyi.

Funeral services will be held in the spring at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church, Marion, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Group at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

