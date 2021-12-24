Clare County Review & Marion Press

Betty Jane Bobon

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 75 Views

Betty Jane Bobon, age 77 of Marion, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1944 at Howell to Clifford and Elsie (Henning) Parker. She married Peter Bobon on March 21, 1970 at Toledo, Ohio.
Betty was full of life. She loved her family and grandchildren and was known by them as “Granny”. Betty was passionate about her church and church family. She loved to fish small and big lakes with her husband. Betty loved to sew and quilt. Betty loved the out of doors and planting her flowers and she wasn’t working in her flower garden she was in her vegetable garden. Betty had a sense of adventure and loved traveling the globe with her husband Peter and the most of all her dream trip to Israel.
She is survived by her husband, Peter of Marion, son, Owen Kent Bobon, daughter, Suzann (Earl) Walmsley, and son, Jeffery Bobon. Her grandchildren are, Tiffany and Mara Bobon, Kristina and Matthew Walmsley, Justynn, Alex, and Jamie Bobon, and Alyssa Jordan, great grandchildren, Paige and Olivia Bobon, niece, Jessica Parker and cousin, Ronald Neff.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie (Henning) and Clifford Parker, grandson, Jeffery Bobon Jr., brother, Paul Parker, aunt and uncle, Esther and Claude Fawcett, sisters-in-law, Lillian Duprey, Hybe Darrow, and Sophie Chanyi.
Funeral services will be held in the spring at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church, Marion, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Group at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Robert G. Krell

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Robert G. Krell, age 90 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Pioneer Golden Estates Assisted Living Facility of Clare with his family by his side. On May 2, 1931, Bob was born the youngest of four children to Christopher and Emma (Kapplinger) Krell in Clare. He was a proud Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare named one of top ten small towns

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

According to Hotels.com Clare is one of the top ten small towns in Michigan. In fact, according to the listing, it is number one. Here is what the authors write about Clare:Michigan is a favorite destination for vacationers throughout the year, and most of the fun takes place in the state’s small towns. These humble Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare BOE pays tribute to fall sports teams

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Pat MaurerCorrespondent Clare’s football team was honored at the regular Board of Education Meeting Monday evening.Varsity Coach Kelly Luplow said it was “a challenging year” for the team, who finished with a 7-4 record. He is expecting great things of the team in the coming years, he said, presenting each team member present with Read More…

Leave a Reply