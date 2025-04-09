Douglas unveils new public marina plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday eyeballed plans to add a picnic pavilion, restroom with showers, firepit and handicap accessible sidewalks at Douglas Marina, thanks to a $100,000 Consumer Energy Foundation grant and help from ex-owners Bud Baty and Max Matteson.

The city, with help from a $1,001,400 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant and required $220,000 match of its own, bought the men’s 1-acre, 14-slip private marina at 201 S. Washington St. in March 2021.

The property also included a house, guesthouse, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage just south and east of the Blue Star Bridge.

In March 2022 consultant Edgewater Resources outlined a possible Douglas Public Marina there including 30 boat slips, boardwalk over water, shoreline protection under and along the bridge, marina dockage system and electricity costing a then-estimated $3,375,272. It was a grand dream that never happened.

Oh, site transformation has been ongoing, with improvements made so far including pool demolition, grounds restoration, dock repairs and more.

But city budgets since then have been more occupied dealing with infrastructure needs, e.g. the ongoing Ferry Street culvert project, state mandated removal of lead water lines and acquiring the “old hospital” at 415 Wiley St. for a new city hall, police station and Department of Public Works offices.

Those building renovations are already underway. Under new city manager Lisa Nocerini, Douglas is trying to recoup those costs via selling what has now been deemed surplus property including the current/old city hall, police station and two parcels bought as prospective public works sites.

On April 1 last year Nocerini apprised council recent inspections had revealed extensive black mold infestation in the old Point Pleasant bathroom facilities, rendering them unfit for use.

“Additionally, the furnace, crucial for preventing pipe freeze year-round, has ceased functioning, and the water tank is currently non-operational,” she said.

“Addressing these issues would demand a substantial financial investment which, unfortunately, we do not have available amid our growing list of critical projects.”

Drawing on funds first earmarked for more finger piers plus $31,000 from the city general fund, Douglas had demolition done last August. It also last fall applied for the Consumers’ grant, which came through recently.

So that and the Baty/Matteson offering mean more improvements at the marina. CKC Architect sketches nearby show the pavilion, restrooms and more being planned.

After council review, Nocerini said Monday, city staff will seek a contractor who can do the work.