Old home may soon sell shaved ice

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Part of an 1873-built home at 453 W. Center St. across Ferry Street from the Old Root Beer Barrel may soon sell Italian shaved ice if its owner’s plans are realized.

Douglas City Council Monday approved Andrea Johnson-Wardynski’s request to rezone her parcel from R-5 Multiple Family to the C-1 Village Commercial District, which would allow that intended use.

Wardzynski wants to convert a portion of the two-story single-family home facing Center Street into a commercial storefront for said flavored ice sales.

The Douglas planning commission Feb. 20 recommended city council approve the request, whose first reading was April 7. Council approved its second and final reading at Monday’s meeting/public hearing.

Planning and zoning administrator Sean Homyen said council has recently updated the city’s master plan to designate this area in the future as West Center Commercial. While this district has not yet been formally established, the rezoning remains consistent with the intent and desired building types outlined in the plan.

Johnson-Wardynski’s next step would be to apply to Douglas for site plan approval, Homyen said.