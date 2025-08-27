By Scott Sullivan

It’s prime time for pictures of people picking peaches. Bella Vista Farm west of Fennville is bursting with Allstar, Sweetstar, Loring and Blushing Star brands plus plums, raspberries, nectarines and early Sweet Maya apples.

Mary and John Renaldi bought the rolling 105-acre orchards and fields at 6017 124th Ave. from Gary and Sandy Crane, who loving tended and ran it as Crane’s U-Pick for 40 seasons.

With their daughters Bella and Julie they are carrying on the family farm tradition by raising the not just aforesaid fruits but blueberries, fresh-cut flowers, gourds, pumpkins, even Chinese chestnuts.

Coming into their prime soon will be fall apples: Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Macintosh, Golden Supreme, Cortland, Fuji, Empire, on and on. Nothing like picking and eating fresh local produce right off the trees.

Bella Vista is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit bellavistafarm.com or just stop by!

