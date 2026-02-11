Boss convicted of murder after hitting 8-month-old baby with his truck

A 56-year-old man will learn his sentence next month after pleading no contest to second-degree murder of an 8-month-old baby, after hitting and killing her with his truck.
Terry Lee Boss had two charges dropped following his no contest plea on Jan. 20. Initially, Boss was also charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death in connection to the crash.
Boss will be sentenced on the second-degree murder conviction on March 3 at 9 a.m. in Allegan Circuit Court.
The victim in the crash was 8-month-old Lucia Iris Seifried.
The crash happened the evening of Saturday, April 26, 2025, on Baseline Road, near Baseline Lake, west of Plainwell in Allegan County.
