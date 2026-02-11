Mattawan ski team continues to succeed

By John Raffel

Coach Jennifer Roethlisberger’a Mattawan/Paw Paw Ski Team had a conference meet on at Timber Ridge.

“This was a makeup race from the race two weeks ago that had to be called off due to poor snow conditions,” Roethlisberger said. “The snow conditions were great this evening and so was the performance of the teams. The girls team finished 1st in slalom and 1st in giant slalom which made them the evening’s champions on the girl’s side of the meet.

Individual Honors:

Giant Slalom: Anna Hoogerheide – 1st Place; Zoey Guyman – 4th Place; Julie Navratilova – 5th Place; Tessa Brown – 7th Place; Liz VerSteeg – 8th Place

Slalom: Anna Hoogerheide – 1st Place; Avery Huff – 3rd Place; Julie Navratilova – 4th Place; Liz Versteeg – 5th Place; Tessa Brown – 8th Place

The Boys Team had a few stumbles and falls. Through all of it, they finished 1st in Giant Slalom, and 2nd in Slalom. Their efforts paid off, and they came out as the winners of the Boy’s Teams just slipping by a very strong Kalamazoo United team.

Individual Honors:

Giant Slalom: JT Roethlisberger – 3rd Place; Caleb Terpstra – 6th Placel Anderson Farnquist – 10th Place.

Slalom: Mason Allen – 5th Place; Noah Bentz – 6th Place; Caleb Terpstra – 8th Place; Jacob Block – 9th Place,

The team races again at Timber Ridge die Teacher Appreciation night and “the team will be honoring teachers that helped make them the great human beings that they are.

“It was a beautiful evening for ski racing. The team was able to honor the teachers in their lives that have made an impact. After the teachers were honored they also got to witness a dominating performance by both the Boys and Girls Teams.

The boys team won in Giant Slalom and Slalom, just edging out Kalamazoo United by a score of 28-22 in Giant Slalom and a score of 30-26 in Slalom which ended up in an overall win by 10 points.

Individual Honors:

Giant Slalom: Mason Allen – 4th Place JT Roethlisberger – 5th Place Tie; Everett Allen – 5th Place Tie/ Caleb Terpstra – 7th Place.

Slalom: JT Roethlisberger – 2nd Place; Everett Allen – 5th Place; Caleb Terpstra -mm 8th Place

The girls team won both Giant Slalom and Slalom handily. They had a total team score of 31 points and the next lowest scoring team was Hackett / Vicksburg with 67 points.

Individual Honors:

Giant Slalom: Anna Hoogerheide – 1st Place; Tessa Brown – 2nd Place; Avery Huff – 5th Place; Julie Navratilova – 7th Place.

Slalom: Anna Hoogerheide – 1st Place; Avery Huff – 4th Place; Zoey Guyman – 5th Place; Julie Navratilova – 6th Place; Tessa Brown – 8th Place.

At Cannonsburg for the Summit Law Slalom Invitational

“This race was by grade. Awards were given to the top 5 racers in each with an additional award for the fastest on the hill for the day,” Roethlisberger said.

Mattawan/Paw Paw had the following racers place in the top 5 in their respective divisions

10th grade Girls 4th place Avery Huff.

11th grade Girls 2nd place Anna HoogerHeide.

12th grade Boys 2nd place Mason Allen.

12th grade Boys 1st place and fastest on the hill JT Roethlisberger.