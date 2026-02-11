Full speed ahead for low-cost new housing on Lowe Street

A rendering of Allegan Terrace that will be constructed on Lowe Street by Woda Cooper.

By Gari Voss

A full compliment of Allegan City Council Members gathered on Monday, February 9, 2026, to address the business of the municipality. Much of the meeting was spent learning more about the financing process for the anticipated construction of the housing units on Lowe Street. Additional approvals affected the events held by local non-profits.

FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE & SCHEDULE PUBLIC HEARING

The council considered Ordinance 535 that would approve a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) in the amount of 3% for Parcel 03-51-251-041-00 and scheduled a second reading and public hearing for Monday, February 23, 2026. This is the parcel on Lowe Street that must be purged of contamination before mixed housing can be constructed.

On January 12, 2026, the Council approved a Purchase and Development Agreement with Woda Cooper that required zoning and a PILOT that would pay the property owner. PILOTs are used to move forward developments that will be of benefit to a community, especially if housing low-income residents. This housing will have rental units available to households earning between 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income for the Workforce housing.

Representatives introduced Woda Cooper to the Council. Woda Cooper was interested in Allegan because of the MSHDA Qualified Allocation Plan with a competitive scoring process for Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit for companies that meet the scoring criteria. Conversation with city staff began in late April 2025 to determine where to have a project. The examination came to the approximately 2 acres on Lowe Street that could handle 53 housing units.

The rent restrictions require that MSHDA hold the rent affordable for 44 years unless MSHDA approves a change. Investors want a PILOT. Using the formula, the city would be gaining revenue from this property considering that currently, the property is making no income. This housing would be affordable for teachers, city employees, etc. Utility costs will be less than in a single household.

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

The Council held the Public Hearing, Second Reading and adoption of Ordinance 534 to amend Chapter 11, Article III of the City of Allegan Code of Ordinances, titled “Escrow Account Proceeds from Fire Insurance Payments”, to align procedures with the Fire Insurance Withholding Program. This agreement would align the State Code of Ordinances. The wording would now reference state law to avoid inconsistencies and potential conflicts. The motion to approve the adoption passed.

PRESENTATIONS & REQUESTS

LIFE EMS presented their 2025 data. Review of the Allegan Emergency Services Committee Q4 2025 Operations Summary Report and 2025 Annual Report. Fire Chief Nick Brink attends the meetings with LIFE EMS. The data showed that in 2025, LIFE answered 899 Priority 1,2,3 requests in the municipality. 600 Priority 1,2,3 transports were accomplished. 172 Priority 1,2,3 calls required treatment on the scene but did not require transport. 32 calls were cancelled after the unit was dispatched.

The Council was reminded that LIFE EMS opened their new facility on Lincoln Road and an invitation was made to the council to visit. In addition, there had been some vehicle replacements in 2025. 36 ambulances have been ordered for 2026 to update and expand the fleet. Costs have increased about 40% which makes each vehicle cost $165,000 to $195,000 for the basic vehicle on a chassis. That is without the medical equipment on board. Even though Michigan funding for education is going away, LIFE EMS will continue to offer full-ride scholarships for those seeking employment with LIFE. A 10-week EMT course will continue to be offered plus additional training. 323 EMTs graduated in 2025 and 21 paramedics. 19 paramedics will be graduating in February. LIFE EMS continues to work with BEACON to develop a positive relationship for transports. A contract renewal with the City is on the horizon.

Mahan Park Rental. The request from K’Zoo Folklife for a waiver of Mahan Park rental fees for the 2026 free community concert series – Music at Mahan – was approved. The concerts will continue into the first Saturday in September.

Heroes & Scoundrels Banner. The request from Allegan Community Players to place a banner in front of the Griswold Auditorium for their upcoming production was approved.

REPORTS

Public Works

Sherman Street. The Council approved Resolution 26.06 that added Sherman Street in the River Ridge Plat to the Act 51 certified mileage inventory. This was to include some wording after the October 2025 meeting resolution to reference the survey that was conducted.

Notice of Award to Milbocker & Sons. The request to authorize the City Manager to sign the Approval of the Notice of Award to Milbocker & Sons, Inc. for the Downtown Utility & Roadway Reconstruction Project. This is for the Downtown Utility and road reconstruction and will focus on Trowbridge from Locust to Walnut Street and Walnut and Chestnut Streets. This includes water and sewer mains and any service lines going to private property along with new sidewalks and landscaping where appropriate. This completes the 2023 Downtown Streetscape Project. The $2,705,711.14 low bid came out under the engineer’s final estimate of $3,217,977.04.

Once City Manager Joel Dye is approved to sign the contract, Milbocker will be able to continue the process and get construction bonds together and other contract requirements. Final approval will come back to the Council at a later meeting.

FINANCIALS

Accounts Payable & Payroll. The request to approve accounts payable in the amount of $1,538,146.66 and payroll in the amount of $134,911.53 for a total disbursement of $1,673,058.19 passed.

Quarter Budget Adjustments. The Council approved the request to adopt Resolution 26.05 to approve FY2026 2nd Quarter Budget Adjustments. Revenue was adjusted for the $67,204 increase and expenditures increased by $67,953. The larger expenditures included the 201 Race St. code enforcement issue for demolition, increase to the fire district, and backhoe repairs. These items had previously been approved by the Council.

Single Lot Assessment. Review of the 2026 City Manager’s Single Lot Assessment Report. This is the first step to collect unpaid bills to the City of Allegan for services rendered that currently add up to $2,945.08. These include Blight Cleanup, which is mostly mowing, Downtown Garbage Participation, and a Water Meter that was lost. This allows the city to add the costs to tax bills. A resolution will be brought back to the next meeting.

COMMUNICATIONS for CITY MANAGER JOEL DYE

Utilization of Monetary Gifts. Two estate gifts were accepted from The Robert L. Faske Revocable Trust. Relatives have been contacted. One gift was for flowers, trees and shrubs. An endowment fund will be set up with the Allegan County Community Foundation and interest from the funds will be used to pay for the vegetation. On an average, the city pays a little under $10,000 each year for landscaping. The other fund is for the Griswold. The money will be used in 2026 and will be tied to the March 14, 2026, fundraiser. The family is very supportive.

Winter Budget. Snow removal is $17,000 over budget. It is anticipated that the city will spend about $50,000 this year and will require a budget amendment.

ROUNDTABLE

Councilmember Walker thanked the city for the sidewalk and street clearing.

Councilmember Canales also gave thanks and believed the roads were better than in the past

Councilmember Hooker reminded the Council that she and councilmember Walker would be at the New Warming Center in the Community Action building on Water Street from 4-6pm on Feb. 20, 2026.